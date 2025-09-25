The Brady Hunter Foundation Serves for a Cause

Colin McNish, Jeff Frumin, Jason Benbasset, Michael Glick, Eric Lerner The Brady Hunter Foundation David Kovacs, Eric Lerner, Matt Schechter The Brady Hunter Foundation The Brady Hunter Foundation The Brady Hunter Foundation Josh Fox, Ted Jones, Hank Medina, Eymeric Chevalier, Paige Bresky The Brady Hunter Foundation The Brady Hunter Foundation The Brady Hunter Foundation The Brady Hunter Foundation The Brady Hunter Foundation Rachel Steir, Claudia Cohen The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation hosted Padel for a Purpose at Brisas East Hampton, a charity tournament benefiting children and animals. Hank Medina & Eymeric Chevalier claimed first place in the high-energy pro-am, followed by Philippe Laffont & Roby Gattiker in second and founder Josh Fox with Pablo Rodriguez in third. The event held adoptable puppies from the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation with all proceeds supporting the Foundation’s mission.