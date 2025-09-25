Event & Party Photos

The Brady Hunter Foundation Serves for a Cause

By
1 minute 09/25/2025
Colin McNish, Jeff Frumin, Jason Benbasset, Michael Glick, Eric Lerner

Colin McNish, Jeff Frumin, Jason Benbasset, Michael Glick, Eric Lerner

David Kovacs, Eric Lerner, Matt Schechter

David Kovacs, Eric Lerner, Matt Schechter

Josh Fox, Ted Jones, Hank Medina, Eymeric Chevalier, Paige Bresky

Josh Fox, Ted Jones, Hank Medina, Eymeric Chevalier, Paige Bresky

Rachel Steir, Claudia Cohen

Rachel Steir, Claudia Cohen

The Brady Hunter Foundation hosted Padel for a Purpose at Brisas East Hampton, a charity tournament benefiting children and animals. Hank Medina & Eymeric Chevalier claimed first place in the high-energy pro-am, followed by Philippe Laffont & Roby Gattiker in second and founder Josh Fox with Pablo Rodriguez in third.  The event held adoptable puppies from the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation with all proceeds supporting the Foundation’s mission.

