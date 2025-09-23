The Retreat Golf Outing Raises Over $100,000

Ray Harden, pictured in the red shirt, celebrated a great shot with his foursome, Photo: Jim Lennon

It was “fore” a good cause. Around 85 golfers gathered Monday, September 22 at Noyac Golf Club to benefit The Retreat in East Hampton. Executive Director Cate Carbonaro says the day was important “because we’re supporting survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.”

At the end of 18 holes and a dinner on the club patio with a live auction, more than $100,000 came in to help the facility.

The day also recognized Ray Harden, former Chief of the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and owner of Ben Krupinski Builder. Harden and associate Stratton Schellinger have devoted civic support to many non-profits across the East End to carry on the legacy of Ben Krupinski. Harden graciously accepted the honor and urged the duffers to “support this great cause.”

Carbonaro says “BK Builders and Ray have been big supporters of The Retreat for a very long time. They actually helped build our physical shelter which is the cornerstone of the work we do.” Events like the one this week help do more than build the place. “The money that we raise goes directly into counseling, legal services, and our 24/7 hotline. Every penny that we get is fundraised,” she added.

That live auction during the dinner hour brought in a big portion of the funds. Local NPR and PBS host Bill McCuddy cracked, “I know a lot of old guys here want to get home for Jeopardy, so let’s raise your hands.” Foursomes at Noyac, Atlantic and Amagansett golf clubs brought in several thousand dollars a round. Something dubbed “The Ultimate Dinner Party” for 10 cooked in the winning bidder’s home by Celebrity Chef Michael Symon went for $15,000.

After the auction items, McCuddy cajoled the well heeled audience into tossing in another $12,000 of impromptu pledges. “It was a great day and they did a beautiful job. If only my game had been as good,” McCuddy quipped.

Tee box sponsorships helped too with donations from Krupinski, Chubb, Hamptons Coffee Company, Kate Storey, The Golden Pair, TLGGR, Rocco A. Carriero Wealth Partners and Weber & Grahn. John Hummel and Associates sponsored the dinner. Riverhead Building Supply was an overall sponsor.

“Everyone playing and involved was so excited,” Carbonaro summed up. “The weather was perfect and everyone wants to know if we can do it here again next year.”

Greg D’Angelo owns a Wainscott construction company. He’ll be back. “It was a beautiful day on an amazing course with fellows I can now call friends.”