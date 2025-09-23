Nonprofits & Philanthropy

The Retreat Golf Outing Raises Over $100,000

By
4 minute 09/23/2025
Ray Harden, pictured in the red shirt, celebrated a great shot with his foursome at The Retreat’s Annual Golf Outing on September 22, 2025. Mr. Harden, co-owner of Ben Krupinski Builder, was the event’s Honoree
Ray Harden, pictured in the red shirt, celebrated a great shot with his foursome, Photo: Jim Lennon

It was “fore” a good cause. Around 85 golfers gathered Monday, September 22 at Noyac Golf Club to benefit The Retreat in East Hampton. Executive Director Cate Carbonaro says the day was important “because we’re supporting survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.”

At the end of 18 holes and a dinner on the club patio with a live auction, more than $100,000 came in to help the facility.

Cate Carbonaro, Executive Director at The Retreat, with Ray Harden, the Honoree at The Retreat’s Annual Golf Outing on September 22.
Cate Carbonaro, Executive Director at The Retreat, with honoree Ray Harden, Photo: Jim Lennon

The day also recognized Ray Harden, former Chief of the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and owner of Ben Krupinski Builder. Harden and associate Stratton Schellinger have devoted civic support to many non-profits across the East End to carry on the legacy of Ben Krupinski. Harden graciously accepted the honor and urged the duffers to “support this great cause.”

Carbonaro says “BK Builders and Ray have been big supporters of  The Retreat for a very long time. They actually helped build our physical shelter which is the cornerstone of the work we do.” Events like the one this week help do more than build the place. “The money that we raise goes directly into counseling, legal services, and our 24/7 hotline. Every penny that we get is fundraised,” she added.

Players and guests dined on the back patio at the Noyac Golf Club following a beautiful day on the course at The Retreat’s Annual Golf Outing on September 22. The event raised more than $100,000, which will go to supporting survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking
Players and guests dined on the back patio at the Noyac Golf Club, Photo: Jim Lennon

That live auction during the dinner hour brought in a big portion of the funds. Local NPR and PBS host Bill McCuddy cracked, “I know a lot of old guys here want to get home for Jeopardy, so let’s raise your hands.” Foursomes at Noyac, Atlantic and Amagansett golf clubs brought in several thousand dollars a round. Something dubbed “The Ultimate Dinner Party” for 10 cooked in the winning bidder’s home by Celebrity Chef Michael Symon went for $15,000.

After the auction items, McCuddy cajoled the well heeled audience into tossing in another $12,000 of impromptu pledges. “It was a great day and they did a beautiful job. If only my game had been as good,” McCuddy quipped.

The foursome of Kevin Hummel, Eric Flaherty, John Hummel, Jon Hummel, Jr. were the Tournament Winners at The Retreat’s Annual Golf Outing at the Noyac Golf Club on September 22, 2025. John Hummel and Associates were also the event’s Dinner Sponsor
The foursome of Kevin Hummel, Eric Flaherty, John Hummel, Jon Hummel, Jr. were the Tournament Winners, Photo: Jim Lennon

Tee box sponsorships helped too with donations from Krupinski, Chubb, Hamptons Coffee Company, Kate Storey, The Golden Pair, TLGGR, Rocco A. Carriero Wealth Partners and Weber & Grahn. John Hummel and Associates sponsored the dinner. Riverhead Building Supply was an overall sponsor.

“Everyone playing and involved was so excited,” Carbonaro summed up. “The weather was perfect and everyone wants to know if we can do it here again next year.”

Greg D’Angelo owns a Wainscott construction company. He’ll be back. “It was a beautiful day on an amazing course with fellows I can now call friends.”

Kevin White, Alex Frank, Nick Sakellariadis, Steve Bergerson enjoyed a beautiful fall day at the Noyac Golf Club in support of The Retreat at its Annual Golf Outing on September 22, 2025
Kevin White, Alex Frank, Nick Sakellariadis, Steve Bergerson enjoyed a beautiful fall day at the Noyac Golf Club, Photo: Jim Lennon

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events