Event & Party Photos

The Slattery Gallery Hosts Byrne’s Exhibition

By
1 minute 09/24/2025
Sophie Rose and John Slattery

Sophie Rose and John Slattery

Patrick McMullan
Gerard Byrne

Gerard Byrne

Patrick McMullan
Ron Burkhardt

Ron Burkhardt

Patrick McMullan
Nicole Salmasi and Lucia Hwong

Nicole Salmasi and Lucia Hwong

Patrick McMullan
Nancy Stone

Nancy Stone

Patrick McMullan
Melanie Wambold and Alfie

Melanie Wambold and Alfie

Patrick McMullan
Leila Pinto

Leila Pinto

Patrick McMullan
Leesa Rowland

Leesa Rowland

Patrick McMullan
Jean Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff

Patrick McMullan
James Byrnes and Noreen Donovan

James Byrnes and Noreen Donovan

Patrick McMullan
Gerard Byrne and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

Gerard Byrne and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

Patrick McMullan
Gerard Byrne Artwork

Gerard Byrne Artwork

Patrick McMullan
Gerard Byrne Artwork

Gerard Byrne Artwork

Patrick McMullan
Gerard and Agata Byrne

Gerard and Agata Byrne

Patrick McMullan
Patrick McMullan and Gerard Byrne

Patrick McMullan and Gerard Byrne

Patrick McMullan
Gerard Byrne

Gerard Byrne

Patrick McMullan

The Slattery Gallery was the place to be this earlier this month, hosting the VIP premiere of Irish artist Gerard Byrne’s first solo Hamptons exhibition. Legendary society photographer Patrick McMullan welcomed collectors, curators, and tastemakers on Saturday to celebrate Byrne’s new works, on view through October 13, 2025, marking the artist’s vibrant debut on the East End art scene.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events