The Slattery Gallery Hosts Byrne’s Exhibition

The Slattery Gallery was the place to be this earlier this month, hosting the VIP premiere of Irish artist Gerard Byrne’s first solo Hamptons exhibition. Legendary society photographer Patrick McMullan welcomed collectors, curators, and tastemakers on Saturday to celebrate Byrne’s new works, on view through October 13, 2025, marking the artist’s vibrant debut on the East End art scene.