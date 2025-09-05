Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, September 5-11, 2025

The kids may be back in school, but the East End isn’t going anywhere.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, September 5-11, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Corn Starch Stress Balls

Friday, September 5, 2 p.m.

Kiddos in grade 4-12 can drop in to create a stress ball just in time for back-to-school at the Riverhead LIbrary!

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Weekend Wonder Camp

Saturday, September 6, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss and oil and water experiment and water strider challenge at Project Most! Half-day and full-day options are available. Full-day kiddos will need to bring a lunch.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Exploration Garden

Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss this free community event in which your kiddo can dig, plant, water, and feed the animals at Amber Wave Farm! The Exploration Garden is appropriate for kiddos ages 1.5 to 10 years old.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Family Day

Sunday, September 7

Enjoy a petting zoo, ice cream, and picnic lunch at The Dormition of the Virign Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6168, dormitionhamptons.org

Environment Appreciation Day

Sunday, September 7, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss delicious food, family fun, beach seining, and more with SOFO! The event is free, but pre-registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Storycraft: Apples!

Wednesday, September 10, 4 p.m.

Bring your little apple, ages 3-6, to the East Hampton Library, where they’ll hear a story, make an apple, and eat a real one! Registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Back-to-School Pencil Case

Thursday, September 11, 4 p.m.

Your kiddo in grades 3-6 can join Miss Sheila to make a colorful case for pencils at The Hampton Bays Library! Registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little explorer to Amber Waves Farm, where they can celebrate early fall by walking through the flower fields, feeding the chickens, or having a picnic! Locally grown and made goods are available at the market.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorers to The Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge, where they can follow the clear trails and view plenty of wildlife, as well as the Peconic Bay. Restrooms, a parking lot, and bicycle racks are also available.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss the first weekend to check out everything seasonal at Hank’s Pumpkintown, including a corn maze, maze park, apple picking, wagon rides, pies, cookies, apple cider donuts, corn, and more!

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Lewin Farms

Bring your little apples over to Lewin Farms, where they can pick apples, pumpkins, peppers, eggplants, and more. You’ll also find treats at the farmstand!

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Mashomack Preserve

Explore over eleven miles of creeks, woodlands, birds, and wildlife on Shelter Island! The Preserve is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk, and picnic tables are available. Visitor Center exhibits are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. There are also restrooms open on the premises from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, nature.org

Montauk Lighthouse

Enjoy fabulous views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west from the Montauk Lighthouse! There is also a gift shop. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-663-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Modern Snack Bar

Bring your hungry littles to this popular eatery in Aquebogue, which includes kid-friendly favorites like chicken pot pie, fried flounder, and chicken tenders. You’ll also find a selection of Boylan’s Vintage Soda Pop.

628 Main Road (25A), Aquebogue. 631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com

Railroad Museum of Long Island

Visit the Railroad Museum of Long Island on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Greenport or Riverhead. You can ride a train car, view a Gigantic Lionel Train Layout, enjoy the museum’s collections, and shop at the gift shop.

440 4th Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Seven Ponds Orchard

Don’t miss fabulous apples, hay rides, cider, a playground, sunflowers, and more at Seven Ponds Orchard in Southampton!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard

Scott’’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Don’t miss fresh flowers, in-season fruit, farm animals, Jumbo Jump Pads, mini golf, pedal carts, a greenhouse, and beer for parents at locations in Manorville and Riverhead!

4560 Sound Ave, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

