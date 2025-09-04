Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 6–11, 2025

The Hamptons Music Festival starts September 6

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, September 6–11, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Sunset Music – Kind Pines

Saturday, September 6, 3 p.m.

Enjoy live music from this Americana group at Wolffer Estates! Wine and food in to-go containers will be available for purchase. Be sure to bring your blanket or chair. The music ends at sunset.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

The Hamptons Festival of Music Opening Concert

Saturday, September 6, 7 p.m.

Enjoy works by Prokofiev, Barber, and Mozart at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church under the direction of Michael Palmer, artistic director. Of The Hamptons Festival of Music.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-204-3131, thehamptonsfestivalofmusic.com

Samantha Bee: How to Survive Menopause

Saturday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Get your giggles on with Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee and her honest one-woman show at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! The performer is known for her work on Full Frontal. Tickets begin at $55.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Chain–Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Rock out to your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits, like “Landslide” and “Gypsy,” live at the Bay Street Theater! Tickets start at $42.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

Dave Bootle

Saturday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss all of your favorite hits and covers with the energetic Dave Bootle at the Steven Talkhouse! Tickets are $29.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Jazzfest: Godwin Lewis’ Experience Atiwi Project

Sunday, September 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting celebration of Haitian heritage with Experience Atiwi Project, a blend of jazz, soul, Haitian rhythms, and Afro-Cuban influences. Tickets are $25 to $30.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Front Row Presents: Sitting Still Film Screening

Thursday, September 11, 6 p.m.

Meet in the Grand Ballroom of Canoe Place to view Sitting Still, presented in partnership with Araiys Design. It’s a documentary about the life and work of one of the world’s most influential urban designers. The film will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director and producer, Gina Angelone. The event is complimentary.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Tour, Tasting, and Apple Picking at Milk Pail Farm

Saturday, September 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss a tour of Milk Pail Farm with 12th-generation farmer Jenn Halsey Dupree! You’ll learn how they bring apples and cider to Long Island. Registration and a $10 fee are required.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-283-2195, peconiclandtrust.org

Westhampton Beach Farmer’s Market

Saturday, September 6, 10 a.m.

Enjoy fresh produce, seafood, baked goods, wine, cooking tips, and more at the Village Green in Westhampton Beach!

Village Green, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

Montauk Seafood Festival

Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7, noon

Meet on the Montauk Green to sample seafood delights and cocktails from over 14 different restaurants and vendors.. Lobster rolls, crab cakes. Oysters, Asian dishes, and more will be available! Live music will be provided by bands like The Realm and The Holiday Ramblers. $5 cash is required for admission.

473 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-599-8781, montaukfriendsoferin.org/events

Men’s US Open Final: Viewing Party

Sunday, September 7, 2 p.m.

Enjoy tennis viewing, tastings of Hendrick’s Gin and Milagro Tequila, outdoor grill classics, and more in the lovely garden at Canoe Place! Early arrival is encouraged as space is limited.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Full Harvest Moon Hike

Sunday, September 7, 7:30 p.m.

Join SOFO and Friends of Longpond Greenbelt for a leisurely hike through open trails while you learn about the harvest moon! Meet in the SOFO parking lot.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Flamenco for Absolute Beginners

Friday, September 5, 4:15 p.m.

Learn the fundamental steps of flamenco at the Hampton Bays Library! Registration is required. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, September 7, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy delightful finger sandwiches, sweets, coffee, tea, champagne and more at the elegant Baker House 1650! You can also upgrade to a Royal Tea Service that includes house made blinis.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Seeing the Night Sky Through Time-lapse Photography

Tuesday, September 9, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this free in-person event co-hosted by The Hamptons Observatory and The Amateur Astronomer’s Association. View the impressive celestial photographs of AAA member and astrophotographer George Preoteasa. Registration is required.

East Hampton. hamptonsobservatory@gmail.com, hamptonsobservatory.org/events

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, September 10, 9 a.m.

Stretch, pose, and breathe your way to better health in the Nature Center at Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Tickets are $20 per class.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Stones

On view through September 20

Don’t miss this exhibition of lithographs created by poet Frank O’Hara and artist Larry Rivers at The Pollock-Krasner House.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, pkhouse.org

Beyond the Present: Collecting for the Future

On view through September 27

Don’t miss this first week to check out this new exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center featuring the art collection of Christine Mack.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Daisuke Kiyomiya

On view through September 28

Enjoy this immersive exploration of sculpture at Duck Creek. Some works were created specifically for the ceilings of John Little Barn. Explore the exhibit Thursday-Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

127 Squaw Road, East Hampton. 631-604-8464, duckcreekarts.org

Uncommon Ground Sculpture Exhibition

Through October 7

Don’t miss sculptures by internationally recognized artists at Bridge Gardens!

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Upside Down Zebra: An Exhibition

Through February 15, 2026

Don’t miss this exhibition spanning six indoor galleries at The Watermill Center! It features 900 pieces of children’s artwork from the Rhoda Kellogg International Child Art Collection alongside the works of over 35 contemporary artists.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.