Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, September 6-11, 2025

It’s that sweet spot on the North Fork; the weather is beautiful, the summer crowds are gone, and the pumpkin crowds aren’t here yet.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, September 6-11, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Liverpool Shuffle

Saturday, September 6, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy all of your favorite Bealtes hits live on the Pavillion at Pindar Vineyards! Wine must be purchased to enjoy the property.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Best of the Eagles

Saturday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite Eagles hits, like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy” live at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $57.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Live Music with Gene Casey

Sunday, September 7, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the rockin’ sounds of singer/songwriter Gene Casey at Bedell Cellars! Check out your favorite reds and whites while you’re there.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Live Music with Matt Bruno

Sunday, September 7, 2 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of Matt Bruno live at Twin Forks Brewery while checking out your favorite local ales and IPAs.

897 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Tower of Power

Sunday, September 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss high-energy funk and soul hits from Tower of Power live at The Suffolk in Riverhead! Tickets start at $57.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Old Time Jam

Thursday, September 11, 5:30 p.m.

Bring your fiddle, banjo, dulcimer, or guitar to Hallockville Museum Farm, where you can join in the musical fun! You’re also welcome to just listen or dance along with the music.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Greenport Farmer’s Market

Friday, September 5, 2 p.m.

Enjoy baked goods, seafood, dairy, pickles, cocoa, wine, and more every Friday at Mitchell Park in Greenport!

115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, September 5, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

Tai Chi at Mitchell Park

Saturday, September 6, 9 a.m.

Bring your mat to Mitchell Park every Saturday at 9 a.m. through the end of October! You’ll build balance, flexibility, and strength while enjoying the beautiful view. No registration is required.

115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

North Fork Experience Tour

Saturday, September 6, 10 a.m.

Enjoy privileged access to wineries, a stroll down Love Lane, olive oil and vinegar tastings, visits to local farm stands, seasonal fruit, and more with East End Bike Tours! Upgrade your experience with wine tastings and a catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Vinyasa in the Vines

Saturday, September 6, 10:15 a.m.

Enjoy yoga in the vines at Terra Vite Vineyards! The fee is $55 for non-members and it includes a wine tasting. Members are $25.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Outdoor Movie Screening: Jaws

Saturday, September 6, 7:30 p.m.

Head to the Ram’s Head Inn to enjoy dinner, drinks, and an outdoor screening of Jaws! Reservations are required.

108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

19th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

Sunday, September 7, 10 a.m.

Foodies of all ages won’t want to miss this self-guided tour of working farms, cooking demonstrations, samples, and visits with local producers. Tickets are required.

3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Stomp Party!

Sunday, September 7, 12 p.m.

Don’t miss live salsa music, grape stomping, wine, party sandwiches, and more at RJNY Vineyards! Children’s tickets are available.

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Embroider a Tea Towel

Saturday, September 6, 11 a.m.

Learn advanced stitches while embroider a tea towel at the Mattituck-Laurel Library! Take-home handouts are included. Registration and a $10 fee are required.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Going Places: Ferry Companies of The Long Island Sounds

Weekends through September 14

Learn about the ferry lines that have traveled up and down the Long Island Sound through this exhibit at The Horton Point Lighthouse, which is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is included in the price of admission.

3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Transitions

Through September 14

Enjoy monoprints and works on plywood by Ted Thirlby at The William Ris Gallery!

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

