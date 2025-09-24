Water Mill

Vista Bella Social Club Hosts Steimberg Party

By
1 minute 09/24/2025
Arlene and Lauren Lazare

Rob Rich
Bill Schlight, Cheri Kaufman

Rob Rich
Chrtistine Arlotta, Ruth Miller, Mar Morose, Maria Fishel, Wright, Elizabeth Steimberg, Jane Scher, Christine Greenfield

Rob Rich
Clara Steimberg, David Weiner, Elizabeth Steimberg

Rob Rich
Elizabeth Steimberg

Rob Rich
Guy Clark, Harrison Morgan

Rob Rich
Hayati Banastey, David Weiner

Rob Rich
Janna Bullock

Rob Rich
Leesa Rowland, Carmen D'Alessio, Maria and Ken Fishel

Rob Rich
Lucia Hwong Gordon, Suzann Kremer, Ruth Miller

Rob Rich
Maria Fishel, Janna Bullock, Pamela Wright, Andrea Werner

Rob Rich
Meg McCarney, Kathy Reilly

Rob Rich
Michelle Russell, Christine Arlotta, Mar Morose, Ana Stone

Rob Rich
Steven and Christine Greenfield

Rob Rich
Suzann Kremer, performer

Rob Rich
Todd Burnsed, Hank Stamfl

Rob Rich
Yelana Feuerman

Rob Rich

Vista Bella Social Club lit up the Hamptons as David Wiener and Elizabeth Stiemberg hosted an unforgettable gathering at their Water Mill estate, produced by Revel Rouge Events. Guests savored Chef Peter Ambrose’s dinner stations, sipped mojitos, and danced the night away with Black Haus Entertainment, while a hidden speakeasy curated by Oro Music Productions kept the party going late into the night.

