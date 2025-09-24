Vista Bella Social Club Hosts Steimberg Party

Arlene and Lauren Lazare Rob Rich Bill Schlight, Cheri Kaufman Rob Rich Chrtistine Arlotta, Ruth Miller, Mar Morose, Maria Fishel, Wright, Elizabeth Steimberg, Jane Scher, Christine Greenfield Rob Rich Clara Steimberg, David Weiner, Elizabeth Steimberg Rob Rich Elizabeth Steimberg Rob Rich Guy Clark, Harrison Morgan Rob Rich Hayati Banastey, David Weiner Rob Rich Janna Bullock Rob Rich Leesa Rowland, Carmen D'Alessio, Maria and Ken Fishel Rob Rich Lucia Hwong Gordon, Suzann Kremer, Ruth Miller Rob Rich Maria Fishel, Janna Bullock, Pamela Wright, Andrea Werner Rob Rich Meg McCarney, Kathy Reilly Rob Rich Michelle Russell, Christine Arlotta, Mar Morose, Ana Stone Rob Rich Steven and Christine Greenfield Rob Rich Suzann Kremer, performer Rob Rich Todd Burnsed, Hank Stamfl Rob Rich Yelana Feuerman Rob Rich

Vista Bella Social Club lit up the Hamptons as David Wiener and Elizabeth Stiemberg hosted an unforgettable gathering at their Water Mill estate, produced by Revel Rouge Events. Guests savored Chef Peter Ambrose’s dinner stations, sipped mojitos, and danced the night away with Black Haus Entertainment, while a hidden speakeasy curated by Oro Music Productions kept the party going late into the night.