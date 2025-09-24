Vista Bella Social Club Hosts Steimberg Party
1 minute 09/24/2025
Arlene and Lauren Lazare
Bill Schlight, Cheri Kaufman
Chrtistine Arlotta, Ruth Miller, Mar Morose, Maria Fishel, Wright, Elizabeth Steimberg, Jane Scher, Christine Greenfield
Clara Steimberg, David Weiner, Elizabeth Steimberg
Elizabeth Steimberg
Guy Clark, Harrison Morgan
Hayati Banastey, David Weiner
Janna Bullock
Leesa Rowland, Carmen D'Alessio, Maria and Ken Fishel
Lucia Hwong Gordon, Suzann Kremer, Ruth Miller
Maria Fishel, Janna Bullock, Pamela Wright, Andrea Werner
Meg McCarney, Kathy Reilly
Michelle Russell, Christine Arlotta, Mar Morose, Ana Stone
Steven and Christine Greenfield
Suzann Kremer, performer
Todd Burnsed, Hank Stamfl
Yelana Feuerman
Vista Bella Social Club lit up the Hamptons as David Wiener and Elizabeth Stiemberg hosted an unforgettable gathering at their Water Mill estate, produced by Revel Rouge Events. Guests savored Chef Peter Ambrose’s dinner stations, sipped mojitos, and danced the night away with Black Haus Entertainment, while a hidden speakeasy curated by Oro Music Productions kept the party going late into the night.