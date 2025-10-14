Alec Baldwin 'Fine' After Monday Car Crash in East Hampton

Alec Baldwin at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in East Hampton but was not injured, police said — and Baldwin himself confirmed.

East Hampton Town Police said Baldwin was driving a white 2023 Range Rover eastbound on State Route 27 near Cross Highway around 12:01 p.m. when he struck a tree on the shoulder of the road. His brother, Stephen Baldwin, was a passenger.

Alec Baldwin said in a video on Instagram on Monday that Stephen was visiting him for the weekend and the two had been attending the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“This morning, I was in a car accident,” Baldwin said. “My brother Stephen was out visiting me on Long Island, and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival.”

Police said the crash occurred as Baldwin swerved to avoid a turning commercial truck. No summonses were issued, and investigators determined the crash was caused by Baldwin’s reaction to another vehicle and wet roadway conditions.

“A guy cut me off in a truck — a big garbage truck, I mean, a garbage truck the size of a whale — it must have been something commercial for, like, taking away material from construction or something. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen,” Baldwin said. “To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree, and crushed my wife’s car. That’s all fine, and I’m fine, and my brother is fine.”

Baldwin also thanked the East Hampton Town Police Department for their quick arrival on the scene of the crash.