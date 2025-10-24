Amber Waves Hosts Annual Oktoberfeast Fundraiser

Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett hosted its annual Oktoberfeast Family Fall Fundraiser, bringing the community together for an afternoon of farm-to-table food, live music, and family fun. Sponsored by the Artemis Rising Foundation, the event supported Amber Waves’ mission to advance education, food access, and farmer training on the East End.