Amagansett

Amber Waves Hosts Annual Oktoberfeast Fundraiser

By
1 minute 10/24/2025
Alexa Wolf

Alexa Wolf

Kimberly Goff
Amanda Merrow a& Katie Baldwin-founders of Amber Waves

Amanda Merrow a& Katie Baldwin-founders of Amber Waves

Kimberly Goff
Audrey & Kelly Farrell

Audrey & Kelly Farrell

Kimberly Goff
Charlie, Vicky, Gigi, & Nicky Tsesarsky

Charlie, Vicky, Gigi, & Nicky Tsesarsky

Kimberly Goff
Doris, Gabriela, & Lourdes Tacuri

Doris, Gabriela, & Lourdes Tacuri

Kimberly Goff
Real East End Brass Band-Dylan Greene, Nick Silipo, Troy Grindle

Real East End Brass Band-Dylan Greene, Nick Silipo, Troy Grindle

Kimberly Goff
Emma Matzen & isabel Rose

Emma Matzen & isabel Rose

Kimberly Goff
Estelle & Beatrice Michels

Estelle & Beatrice Michels

Kimberly Goff
Fintan Murray, Gerry M. Coffey, Steve Gutleber, & Rosaleen Murra

Fintan Murray, Gerry M. Coffey, Steve Gutleber, & Rosaleen Murra

Kimberly Goff
Francesca Miller & Juliana Helfand

Francesca Miller & Juliana Helfand

Kimberly Goff
Georgia Emmanouilidis & Liz Bard

Georgia Emmanouilidis & Liz Bard

Kimberly Goff
Jennifer & River Bliss

Jennifer & River Bliss

Kimberly Goff
Joe Liehr & Cheryl Cuccio

Joe Liehr & Cheryl Cuccio

Kimberly Goff
Kim& Coco Tsesarsky

Kim& Coco Tsesarsky

Kimberly Goff
Leon & .Luke DuPont

Leon & .Luke DuPont

Kimberly Goff
Maggie Merrill, Maya Lee, Denelis Acosta, Natalie McGrath

Maggie Merrill, Maya Lee, Denelis Acosta, Natalie McGrath

Kimberly Goff
Mari Thomas & Kingjalee Morgan

Mari Thomas & Kingjalee Morgan

Kimberly Goff
Sara Hyman, Hanna Geery & Casey Dalene

Sara Hyman, Hanna Geery & Casey Dalene

Kimberly Goff
Scott & Rafael Sassoon and Maya Lin

Scott & Rafael Sassoon and Maya Lin

Kimberly Goff
Stella Miller &Sam DUDA

Stella Miller &Sam DUDA

Kimberly Goff
Stephanie Hensen

Stephanie Hensen

Kimberly Goff

Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett hosted its annual Oktoberfeast Family Fall Fundraiser, bringing the community together for an afternoon of farm-to-table food, live music, and family fun. Sponsored by the Artemis Rising Foundation, the event supported Amber Waves’ mission to advance education, food access, and farmer training on the East End.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events