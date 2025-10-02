Sag Harbor

American Music Festival Returns

By
1 minute 10/02/2025
Brad Penuel

Brad Penuel

Lisa Tamburini
Bridget Fleming and Ken Dorph

Bridget Fleming and Ken Dorph

Lisa Tamburini
Camryn Quinlan

Camryn Quinlan

Lisa Tamburini
Charlie Duplessis, Parker James, Camryn Quinlan, Matt Sullivan

Charlie Duplessis, Parker James, Camryn Quinlan, Matt Sullivan

Lisa Tamburini
Ellen Dioguardi, David Gribin, Lori Osborn, Julee Fish, Chris & Rob King

Ellen Dioguardi, David Gribin, Lori Osborn, Julee Fish, Chris & Rob King

Lisa Tamburini
Escola de Samba Boom on Main St. in Sag Harbor

Escola de Samba Boom on Main St. in Sag Harbor

Lisa Tamburini
Friday Night Traditional

Friday Night Traditional

Lisa Tamburini
Gene Casey

Gene Casey

Lisa Tamburini
Mama Lee, Inda Eaton, and Rose Kerin

Mama Lee, Inda Eaton, and Rose Kerin

Lisa Tamburini
Nancy Atlas

Nancy Atlas

Lisa Tamburini
Sam Monteleone, Sabrina Trueheart, Delaney Hafener, Kelly Dodds

Sam Monteleone, Sabrina Trueheart, Delaney Hafener, Kelly Dodds

Lisa Tamburini
Sandy Rogers and the Lone Sharks

Sandy Rogers and the Lone Sharks

Lisa Tamburini
The Belle Curves

The Belle Curves

Lisa Tamburini
Tia Greene Granger, Cassie Crosby, Erika Royal, Deb Boulanger, Lori Lawrence, Kim Boudreau-Smith, Jenny Floros

Tia Greene Granger, Cassie Crosby, Erika Royal, Deb Boulanger, Lori Lawrence, Kim Boudreau-Smith, Jenny Floros

Lisa Tamburini

American Music Festival returned to Sag Harbor the Village for four days of free live music, transforming the waterfront and Main Street into open-air stages. With breathtaking harbor views as the backdrop, festivalgoers enjoyed a diverse lineup of artists from around the world spanning soul, punk, jazz, blues, Americana, and rock. A celebration of music and community, SHAMF proved once again to be the ultimate destination weekend.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events