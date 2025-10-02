American Music Festival Returns
1 minute 10/02/2025
Brad Penuel
Bridget Fleming and Ken Dorph
Camryn Quinlan
Charlie Duplessis, Parker James, Camryn Quinlan, Matt Sullivan
Ellen Dioguardi, David Gribin, Lori Osborn, Julee Fish, Chris & Rob King
Escola de Samba Boom on Main St. in Sag Harbor
Friday Night Traditional
Gene Casey
Mama Lee, Inda Eaton, and Rose Kerin
Nancy Atlas
Sam Monteleone, Sabrina Trueheart, Delaney Hafener, Kelly Dodds
Sandy Rogers and the Lone Sharks
The Belle Curves
Tia Greene Granger, Cassie Crosby, Erika Royal, Deb Boulanger, Lori Lawrence, Kim Boudreau-Smith, Jenny Floros
American Music Festival returned to Sag Harbor the Village for four days of free live music, transforming the waterfront and Main Street into open-air stages. With breathtaking harbor views as the backdrop, festivalgoers enjoyed a diverse lineup of artists from around the world spanning soul, punk, jazz, blues, Americana, and rock. A celebration of music and community, SHAMF proved once again to be the ultimate destination weekend.