American Music Festival Returns

American Music Festival returned to Sag Harbor the Village for four days of free live music, transforming the waterfront and Main Street into open-air stages. With breathtaking harbor views as the backdrop, festivalgoers enjoyed a diverse lineup of artists from around the world spanning soul, punk, jazz, blues, Americana, and rock. A celebration of music and community, SHAMF proved once again to be the ultimate destination weekend.