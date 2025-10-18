Anne S. Kirsch Remembered as Active Member of Westhampton Beach Community

Anne S. Kirsch

Anne S. Kirsch, who was an active member of the Westhampton Beach community, died on Sept. 23. She was 93.

Anne was born on March 27, 1932 in Brooklyn to Herbert and Freda Schwartz. She was a lifelong resident of Westhampton Beach where she lived with her husband, Charles Kirsch, of 37 years, before his death. Together they raised their four children; Jeff, David, Pam and Ned, immersing themselves into the community.

Anne attended Cherry Lawn School in Connecticut when she was younger, before graduating with a BA from Cornell University where she was fondly known as Nikki. She completed her first master’s at Columbia University Teacher’s College, and then years later completed a second master’s at CW Post University in Library Science. She was a medical librarian at both Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center) and Southampton Hospital for over 20 years.

Anne was always actively involved in her community, volunteering over the years with Scouting, Rotary International (where she was a Paul Harris Fellow Award recipient), the Westhampton Beach Free Library, the Westhampton Historical Society and as an usher at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, along with additional organizations. Anne is also a longtime member of the Jewish Center of the Moriches.

Anne was a founding member of the Westhampton Beach Nursery School (Kiddie Korner), a firm believer in sharing her home with others, hosting Rotary exchange students and supporting inner city children through the Fresh Air Fund. She was a progressive participant in national and local politics, standing firm on her beliefs in women’s rights and freedoms for those around her.

Anne and Charlie were owners of Schwartz’s Department store, having followed in the paths of her parents, where they were a pillar on Main Street for 50 years. Together, they established ACRE Management and were actively involved in real estate, both in Westhampton and Vermont. Anne loved Vermont and thoroughly enjoyed restoring her home that was on the National Historic Registry.

Anne’s greatest love was for her family. She was the ultimate matriarch spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her joy was overwhelming when she was with them, forever encouraging them to pursue their interests and further their education and experiences. Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kirsch, her sons, Jeff and Ned Kirsch and her daughter in law, Nancy Brace Kirsch. She is survived by her son David (Joan) Kirsch of Essex, CT, her daughter, Pam (Mike) Magnan of Bethlehem, PA, her daughter in law, Coree Kirsch of Essex, VT, seven grandchildren, DJ and Riley(Alex) Kirsch, Jacob(Lauren), Molly and Sam Magnan, Abby and Colby Kirsch, and three great grandchildren, Chloe and Charlie Magnan and Charlotte Kirsch.

With grateful hearts, the family is thankful for all the love, kindness and support through the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne’s name can be made to the Westhampton Beach Historical Society or East End Hospice.