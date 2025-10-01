BIG BUCKS Tradition Continues in Montauk
1 minute 10/01/2025
Chief Peter Joyce Jr. and Ex-Chief Peter Joyce
MFD Treasurer Richard White Jr
Cathy and Paul Knorr, Carol and Joe Mondello, Sally Sidoti, Antonio Rios
Chalie Kamensky, Eddie Ecker, Chip McLean
Charlie, Scarlett and Savanagh McLean
Debbie Grimes, Beverly Kamensky
Denice Balducci, Dawn Lucas, Phyllis Morgano
Grand Prize Drawing Winner Viola and Jim Angelidis_
Joe Lenahan, MFD Secretary Jeanine Miedzwiecki
Joseph Dryer, Chaplain Bill Hoffman
Nena and Brian Stuckart
Owen and Jen Baldwin, Sue Crowley, Tammy and Chris Harbourne
The Maiden Voyage Visit of the HMS Culloden
The MFD Chefs
Winners of the Starting Prize Elena and Chris Galluzzo
BIG BUCKS marked its 42nd year as the Montauk Fire Department hosted the annual raffle at the Montauk Fire House, bringing the community together for a day of food, music, and camaraderie. Since 1983, the raffle has awarded more than $6 million in prizes, with proceeds benefiting the Department’s scholarship fund, which provides four Montauk students $3,000 each year toward higher education. To date, the program has distributed more than $7.1 million to local students.