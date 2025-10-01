BIG BUCKS Tradition Continues in Montauk

Montauk

By
1 minute 10/01/2025
Chief Peter Joyce Jr. and Ex-Chief Peter Joyce

Richard Lewin
MFD Treasurer Richard White Jr

Richard Lewin
Cathy and Paul Knorr, Carol and Joe Mondello, Sally Sidoti, Antonio Rios

Richard Lewin
Chalie Kamensky, Eddie Ecker, Chip McLean

Richard Lewin
Charlie, Scarlett and Savanagh McLean

Richard Lewin
Debbie Grimes, Beverly Kamensky

Richard Lewin
Denice Balducci, Dawn Lucas, Phyllis Morgano

Richard Lewin
Grand Prize Drawing Winner Viola and Jim Angelidis_

Richard Lewin
Joe Lenahan, MFD Secretary Jeanine Miedzwiecki

Richard Lewin
Joseph Dryer, Chaplain Bill Hoffman

Richard Lewin
Nena and Brian Stuckart

Richard Lewin
Owen and Jen Baldwin, Sue Crowley, Tammy and Chris Harbourne

Richard Lewin
The Maiden Voyage Visit of the HMS Culloden

Richard Lewin
The MFD Chefs

Richard Lewin
Winners of the Starting Prize Elena and Chris Galluzzo

Richard Lewin

BIG BUCKS marked its 42nd year as the Montauk Fire Department hosted the annual raffle at the Montauk Fire House, bringing the community together for a day of food, music, and camaraderie. Since 1983, the raffle has awarded more than $6 million in prizes, with proceeds benefiting the Department’s scholarship fund, which provides four Montauk students $3,000 each year toward higher education. To date, the program has distributed more than $7.1 million to local students.

