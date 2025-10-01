BIG BUCKS Tradition Continues in Montauk

Chief Peter Joyce Jr. and Ex-Chief Peter Joyce Richard Lewin MFD Treasurer Richard White Jr Richard Lewin Cathy and Paul Knorr, Carol and Joe Mondello, Sally Sidoti, Antonio Rios Richard Lewin Chalie Kamensky, Eddie Ecker, Chip McLean Richard Lewin Charlie, Scarlett and Savanagh McLean Richard Lewin Debbie Grimes, Beverly Kamensky Richard Lewin Denice Balducci, Dawn Lucas, Phyllis Morgano Richard Lewin Grand Prize Drawing Winner Viola and Jim Angelidis_ Richard Lewin Joe Lenahan, MFD Secretary Jeanine Miedzwiecki Richard Lewin Joseph Dryer, Chaplain Bill Hoffman Richard Lewin Nena and Brian Stuckart Richard Lewin Owen and Jen Baldwin, Sue Crowley, Tammy and Chris Harbourne Richard Lewin The Maiden Voyage Visit of the HMS Culloden Richard Lewin The MFD Chefs Richard Lewin Winners of the Starting Prize Elena and Chris Galluzzo Richard Lewin

BIG BUCKS marked its 42nd year as the Montauk Fire Department hosted the annual raffle at the Montauk Fire House, bringing the community together for a day of food, music, and camaraderie. Since 1983, the raffle has awarded more than $6 million in prizes, with proceeds benefiting the Department’s scholarship fund, which provides four Montauk students $3,000 each year toward higher education. To date, the program has distributed more than $7.1 million to local students.