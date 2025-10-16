Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Joins Bethesda-by-the-Sea Blessing of the Animals in Palm Beach

Blessing of the Animals, Courtesy Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is partnering with The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach (141 South County Road) for its annual Blessing of the Animals service. The fun and fulfilling event will be held next Sunday, October 26 at 10 a.m. on the church grounds.

This cherished tradition, celebrated near the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, honors the saint’s love for all creatures, great and small. While blessings begin at 10 a.m., festivities start at 8 a.m.

Pets of all kinds — dogs, cats, birds, horses and more exotic creatures — are invited to attend this joyful service, where each will receive a blessing. Children are also invited to bring their favorite stuffed animals to be blessed, sharing in the spirit of joy and inclusion.

“Peggy Adams is dedicated to saving lives, creating families, and building a compassionate community,” Adams Animal Rescue League CEO Sue Berry said, adding, “We are honored to join Bethesda-by-the-Sea in celebrating the special role animals play in our lives and in God’s creation.”

Along with the actual blessings of pets and plushies, the event will offer information about Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League adoption programs, resources on fostering and volunteering, and pet care education for families who can also enjoy face painting and baby animal petting zoo for kids and pet photos from Mr. Paw Portrait.

Other organizations and participants in attendance and contributing to the day including Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Friends of Manatee Lagoon, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit & Therapy Dogs, Palm Beach County Mounted Unit (weather permitting)

In the spirit of St. Francis, attendees are encouraged to bring donations of pet food to support Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, benefitting animals in need throughout the local community.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring cleanup bags and water for their pets.

Learn more about Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and donate at peggyadams.org