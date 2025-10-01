Canoe Place Inn: Historic Elegance and Timeless Romance for Unforgettable Weddings

Canoe Place Inn is a top destination for East End weddings (Natalie Monor Photography)

As one of the most iconic and historic wedding venues on Long Island, Canoe Place Inn offers couples a blend of classic elegance and modern luxury. Nestled in the Hamptons, this beautifully restored venue provides a stunning backdrop with its rich history, waterfront views, and exquisite spaces for a truly magical wedding day. Here is what the team had to say about planning a wedding at this venue.

What does your venue’s most all-inclusive Long Island wedding package entail?

At Canoe Place, our most all-inclusive Long Island wedding package provides a seamless experience from ceremony to celebration. Couples enjoy a beautifully curated event starting with a 5:30 P.M. wedding ceremony, followed by a cocktail hour, and a four-hour seated reception. The package includes full event setup, professional service staff, and amenities like private restrooms, valet service, and a seasonal coat check. Our menu features passed canapés, a cocktail food station, a two-course plated dinner, and a tiered wedding cake. We also offer a selection of crafted signature cocktails, sparkling toasts, and a full bar with premium spirits, wines, and beers. Additionally, couples enjoy a complimentary room night in our luxurious Bridal Suite and access to The Study, a perfect groom’s lounge. All rentals, such as elegant Canoe Place china, glassware, and a white dance floor, are included. We offer a personalized menu tasting with our Executive Chef three months prior, ensuring your wedding is uniquely tailored to your vision. To ensure your wedding day runs smoothly, our in-house team will handle the setup and breakdown of your event. We also offer complimentary A/V packages, including professional-grade sound systems, lighting options, and projection capabilities.

In what ways is your venue a magical place for a Long Island wedding?

With its centuries-old history, lush surroundings, and stunning canal-front location, Canoe Place provides a unique and enchanting atmosphere. The boutique hotel’s beautifully restored interiors and luxurious amenities create a sophisticated and timeless ambiance. The multiple event venues, including the historic ballroom and outdoor terraces, offer versatile options to accommodate weddings of all sizes. The onsite restaurant and events catering, operated by Union Square Events, ensures exceptional culinary experiences and personalized service. Conveniently located near New York City and the Hamptons’ North and South Forks, Canoe Place offers exceptional catering by Union Square Events, an award-winning spa, and personalized service. This iconic destination is the perfect place for a truly unforgettable celebration. Whether you envision a grand celebration or an intimate gathering, Canoe Place’s combination of history, elegance, and natural beauty will make your wedding day truly unforgettable.

What role does your venue play in the wedding planning process?

At Canoe Place, our dedicated team takes an active role in every stage of your wedding planning journey. We provide personalized support, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully curated, from the rehearsal dinner to the farewell brunch. Our expertise extends to organizing the getting-ready moments in our luxurious Bridal Suite, setting the perfect mood for the ceremony, and creating seamless transitions between each part of the celebration, including the reception and after-party.

Which of your business’ wedding venues is most popular for ceremonies and receptions?

For warmer months, the most popular wedding venue at Canoe Place is the Great Lawn. Located at the heart of the property, this stunning outdoor space offers a unique setting surrounded by lush greenery and hedges, perfect for ceremonies and cocktail hours, under the stars. It can accommodate up to 250 guests seated or 300 standing, creating a magical backdrop for any wedding celebration. For year-round events, the Grand Ballroom is our premier indoor space. It provides a grand, spacious setting for both ceremonies and receptions, with room for up to 250 seated guests or 300 standing. With multiple customizable floorplans featuring round or long tables, the Grand Ballroom offers versatility and elegance for any wedding vision.

239 E. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. For more information, call 631-763-6300 or visit canoeplace.com

