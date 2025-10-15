Dan's Papers NYC Is Back This November 2025

Dan’s Papers NYC debuted Nov. 15, 2024.

Your favorite Hamptons newspaper is returning to the city! From November 2025 through April 2026, Dan’s Papers NYC will once again bring its signature mix of arts, lifestyle, dining, and New York culture to Manhattan.

Each monthly print edition is mailed directly to Hamptons homeowners living in the city, so you can keep the Hamptons spirit alive all winter long. Plus, enjoy fresh stories, insider tips, and lively commentary every day online at DansPapers.com.

“If you love Dan’s and live in New York City this is your chance to stay connected with us during the winter season,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

Dan’s Papers is owned by Schneps Media, one of the largest local news groups in New York State with more than 100 newspapers and websites across the tristate area. Sister publications include the amNewYork, Long Island Press, Fire Island News, Queens Courier, Brooklyn Paper, and many more.

Dan’s Papers NYC is more than a publication — it’s your year-round connection to the people, places, and events you love. Its award-winning team delivers the wit, wisdom, and whimsical coverage that have made Dan’s a must-read for 65 years.

This winter, let us be your guide to the best of New York City living — with a Hamptons state of mind.

Subscribe or read online here at DansPapers.com and never miss an issue.