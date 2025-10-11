Diane Vahradian, Artist from Southampton, Remembered

Diane Vahradian, beloved mother, loyal friend, stunning artist, incredible hostess, passionate volunteer, avid traveler and steady advocate for so many, died peacefully in her home in Southampton on Sept. 17, listening to her favorite opera arias and surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was just shy of 87 years old.

Diane was born in New York City in 1938 and grew up in Palisades Park, New Jersey. She graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 1958 and met Mardooni (Moon) Vahradian soon after. Moon proposed to Diane on their first date. Not one to rush into things, Diane waited until their third date to accept! They married in 1959 and made their home in Southampton where they raised their two children, Robert and Lisa. Diane arrived in Southampton knowing no-one. With her big personality and can-do spirit, she quickly made deep and lasting friendships and became a vital part of cherished organizations within the Southampton community, including The Parrish Art Museum, Southampton College (where she taught photography), The Roger’s Memorial Library, Southampton Fresh Air Home and Southampton Rose Society.

Diane was an artist, with mediums including painting and photography, both artistic and commercial. Through the years, her works were featured in juried shows (across Long Island and in New York City) and in publications, including Avenue, Quest, Women’s Wear Daily, Dan’s Papers and Southampton Press. She turned her basement into an art studio with teacher-led classes for her friends and fellow artists.

Diane was also a hostess extraordinaire who opened her home for many charity benefits, family holidays, dance parties, birthday parties and party parties! Joyous gatherings were a constant in her, her family’s, and friend’s lives.

After almost fifty years living in Southampton, Diane moved to and made her home at Peconic Landing in Greenport in 2018 where she developed deep and wonderful friendships and was an ever-present member of the cultural, intellectual and social activities and a leader in the art-focused communities. Diane was truly loved there by fellow residents and staff alike.

Diane lit up the lives of all around her. She will be truly missed by her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She is survived by her children Robert and Lisa, their spouses Helena and John, and her grandchildren Jack, Ben, Emma and Lucy. Diane’s life was honored on Friday, Oct. 3 at a wake at Brockett’s Funeral Home and on Saturday, October 4 at a service at St. Andrew’s Dune Church in Southampton.