East Hampton Town Hosts Drug Take Back & Document Shredding Day

East Hampton Town is hosting a drug take back on November 1 (Getty Images)

The Town of East Hampton is hosting a free drug take back event to offer residents a place to safely dispose of unused medications without poisoning the environment.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, November 1 in the parking lot of East Hampton Town Hall at the same time as the town will be hosting a Community Shredding Day for residents to dispose of their sensitive documents such as bank statements, tax records, and medical bills.

“When we take unused medications out of our homes, we help prevent misuse and keep harmful substances from entering our groundwater,” said East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez. “When we shred old records, we reduce the risk of identity theft and protect our privacy. It’s a small investment of time that makes our community safer, healthier, and more secure.”

The Drug Take Back, being held in partnership with the East Hampton Town Police Department, can be used to anonymously dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications, including household pet medications. Shredding services will be limited to four bankers boxes or bags per household.

For year-round safe medication disposal, residents can drop unused medications at East Hampton Town Police Department Headquarters in Wainscott, the East Hampton Precinct, behind Town Hall, the Montauk Precinct, the East Hampton Senior Center, or White’s Apothecary.