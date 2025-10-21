Gary Brody’s 60th birthday

Bill Carmack, Amelia Doggwiler Natalie Gerdik Gary Brody and Jill Zarin Natalie Gerdik Laura Schroeder, Thomas Bitsky Jr Natalie Gerdik Lauren Bronstein, Allyson Shapiro, Tracy Schnoll Natalie Gerdik Lauren Day Roberts, Pamela Morgan Natalie Gerdik Lauren Roberts Gary Brody and Liz Mason Natalie Gerdik Marc Lewis Natalie Gerdik Mark Masone and Jill Zarin Natalie Gerdik Melanie Stevens, Sioux Saunders Natalie Gerdik Nicole and Erin Alpern, Jake Brody and Kelly Glascoff Natalie Gerdik Nurit Kahane, Ariella Thompson, Georgig Witkin Natalie Gerdik Andzela Maglione Natalie Gerdik Jamie Wright Natalie Gerdik Lauren Roberts Natalie Gerdik Lucy Lemonides Natalie Gerdik Marc Leder Natalie Gerdik Samantha Zapolian Natalie Gerdik Trish Defessay Natalie Gerdik

Gary Brody was surrounded by friends and family gathered at A Room at the Beach in Bridgehampton to celebrate his 60th birthday with a festive, Halloween-themed party. Guests were welcomed by a sign reading “Welcome to Where the Wild Things Are,” setting the tone for a spirited evening filled with costumes, laughter, and good cheer in honor of the milestone occasion.