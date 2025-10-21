Bridgehampton

Gary Brody’s 60th birthday

By
1 minute 10/21/2025
Bill Carmack, Amelia Doggwiler

Natalie Gerdik
Gary Brody and Jill Zarin

Natalie Gerdik
Laura Schroeder, Thomas Bitsky Jr

Natalie Gerdik
Lauren Bronstein, Allyson Shapiro, Tracy Schnoll

Natalie Gerdik
Lauren Day Roberts, Pamela Morgan

Natalie Gerdik
Lauren Roberts Gary Brody and Liz Mason

Natalie Gerdik
Marc Lewis

Natalie Gerdik
Mark Masone and Jill Zarin

Natalie Gerdik
Melanie Stevens, Sioux Saunders

Natalie Gerdik
Nicole and Erin Alpern, Jake Brody and Kelly Glascoff

Natalie Gerdik
Nurit Kahane, Ariella Thompson, Georgig Witkin

Natalie Gerdik
Andzela Maglione

Natalie Gerdik
Jamie Wright

Natalie Gerdik
Lauren Roberts

Natalie Gerdik
Lucy Lemonides

Natalie Gerdik
Marc Leder

Natalie Gerdik
Samantha Zapolian

Natalie Gerdik
Trish Defessay

Natalie Gerdik

Gary Brody was surrounded by friends and family gathered at A Room at the Beach in Bridgehampton to celebrate his 60th birthday with a festive, Halloween-themed party. Guests were welcomed by a sign reading “Welcome to Where the Wild Things Are,” setting the tone for a spirited evening filled with costumes, laughter, and good cheer in honor of the milestone occasion.

