Greenport Exhibition Shines Light on the Power of Work

Amy Wichersham Erwin List Dan DiModugno, Liz Gilloly, Oliver Erwin List Gregory Turner Erwin List Heidy Escudero, Alma Tovar, Alisia Soto Erwin List Jason Gallegos, Jake Rose Erwin List John & Amy Wichersham Erwin List Kara Hoglin, Gina Crawford Erwin List Kelynn Alder, Sally Grant Erwin List Megan Barron Erwin List Minerva Perez, Kelynn Alder Erwin List Paul Henry, Sue Kreiling Erwin List Rabbi Suzan Lipson, Debra Riva Erwin List Rachel Gutierrez, Nadira Erwin List Randall Rosenthal Erwin List Susan Blake, Carol Halliburton, Dinni Gordon Erwin List

Greenport opens THE WORKER, an art exhibition presented by OLA of Eastern Long Island in collaboration with the North Fork Arts Center, celebrating the humanity, dignity, and resilience of workers across communities. Featuring 26 artists and curated by Kelynn Z. Alder and OLA, the show explores labor as identity, survival, and pride. The exhibition remains on view at the North Fork Arts Center through November 13.