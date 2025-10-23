Greenport Exhibition Shines Light on the Power of Work
Amy Wichersham
Dan DiModugno, Liz Gilloly, Oliver
Gregory Turner
Heidy Escudero, Alma Tovar, Alisia Soto
Jason Gallegos, Jake Rose
John & Amy Wichersham
Kara Hoglin, Gina Crawford
Kelynn Alder, Sally Grant
Megan Barron
Minerva Perez, Kelynn Alder
Paul Henry, Sue Kreiling
Rabbi Suzan Lipson, Debra Riva
Rachel Gutierrez, Nadira
Randall Rosenthal
Susan Blake, Carol Halliburton, Dinni Gordon
Greenport opens THE WORKER, an art exhibition presented by OLA of Eastern Long Island in collaboration with the North Fork Arts Center, celebrating the humanity, dignity, and resilience of workers across communities. Featuring 26 artists and curated by Kelynn Z. Alder and OLA, the show explores labor as identity, survival, and pride. The exhibition remains on view at the North Fork Arts Center through November 13.