Greenport Shellfish Festival Back on Under New Leadership

Oyster Season Is Back! (Getty Images)

Greenport’s annual shellfish festival will go ahead December 6 and 7, albeit with a new name and new organizers.

Following a late decision by Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) to cancel this year’s event, Ian Wile of Little Creek Oyster Farm and Market, Greenport, picked up the mantle. Raise Shell, corralled by Wile’s community nonprofit The Hold Fast Fund, will now take place at the same time and place as the event previously known as Shellabration.

“We’re putting it together pretty quick,” said Wile speaking at a meeting of the Greenport Mayor and Board of Trustees Oct 23. “It wasn’t going to exist this year at all, and so we’re just trying to make something to occupy that space.”

Already more than 20 Greenport restaurants and stores have signed up to provide special food and beverage offerings, as well as opportunities to hear live music and see new art. Guided by a new digital map detailing participating businesses, ticket holders will be able to enjoy unlimited oysters in Oyster Hall provided by local oyster growers. Saturday’s program includes the Greenport Village tree lighting.

After more than a decade running Shellabration, representatives of CCE’s marine program and the Greenport business community recently posted a message on the event website stating they were, “taking time to re-imagine and improve the event.” The message committed to working with local businesses and participants to do just that, encouraging them to provide feedback through an online survey.

Wile, who expects CCE to be back running the show in 2026, wants to keep momentum going in the meantime. He said to Greenport Village trustees that the popular event was, “meant to draw you in out of the cold in December.”

Cost of entry to Raise Shell is $75 with proceeds going to CCE’s aquaculture training program. Tickets go on sale November 1 at raiseshell.com.