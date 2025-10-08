Local Students Bring Big Achievements & Happy News from Across the East End

Three Hampton Bays High School student-musicians have been named as alternate performers for the 2025 NYSSMA All-State Festival.

See what good news is coming from our schools across the East End this fall!

Hampton Bays student-musicians named to All-State

Three Hampton Bays High School students have been selected as alternates for the All-State Festival, part of the 2025 New York State School Music Association Winter Conference.

Nathan Kearns was selected as a jazz bass alternate, Willem Sarkis as a bassoon alternate and Gimena Valdespino as a jazz alto voice alternate. The students were selected after receiving high scores from state adjudicators on their solo performances at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Evaluation Festival.

Westhampton Beach inducts two to Wall of Fame

The Westhampton Beach School District welcomed two new members — Mark Raynor and Lynn Schwartz — to its Wall of Fame during a Sept. 26 ceremony. Their induction brings the total number of honorees to 32.

Mark Raynor was posthumously recognized for a lifetime of service and dedication that embodied the spirit of Westhampton Beach. A four-year varsity football starter from 1968 to 1972, he also competed in wrestling and baseball. At 18, he joined the Westhampton Beach Fire Department, where he volunteered for 39 years and served as chief from 1989 to 1992.

As a Southampton Town police officer for 15 years, he earned the 1992 New York State Police Officer of the Year award after rescuing a family from a burning home.

Following a line-of-duty injury, Raynor continued his commitment to the community as a Westhampton Beach Village trustee for six terms and deputy mayor from 1995 to 2005.

Known for his unwavering Hurricane pride, he was a fixture at football games, cheering on his sons and countless athletes from his favorite spot in the visitors’ bleachers.

Until his passing in 2012, Raynor devoted his life to protecting, serving and supporting Westhampton Beach, leaving a legacy of selfless service and community spirit.

Lynn Schwartz devoted nearly 20 years to the Westhampton Beach School District, beginning as a well-regarded social studies teacher and coach before becoming assistant superintendent and later superintendent for a decade of transformative leadership. Under his guidance, the district grew both academically and physically. He spearheaded multiple bond initiatives that modernized facilities across the schools, including new science labs, an auditorium, a gymnasium and a state-of-the-art turf field. His belief that all students could succeed led to higher Regents diploma rates, expanded Advanced Placement opportunities and innovative programs that prepared students for college.

Schwartz also fostered strong community ties through coffee hours, advisory committees and the Hurricane Education Foundation, all while maintaining the district’s financial stability.

Named Westhampton Beach High School’s Man of the Year by the Class of 1984, his legacy continues in the enhanced educational opportunities and facilities enjoyed by today’s students.

Established in 2002, the Wall of Fame honors the extraordinary achievements of Westhampton Beach alumni, faculty and staff.

Two students named ex officio board members in Southampton

The Southampton Board of Education has appointed high school senior Noah Kent and junior Mateya Silvera as student ex officio board members for the 2025-26 school year.

As nonvoting members, Kent and Silvera will provide reports on the student body at each board meeting and offer perspective and feedback during discussions.

“I am looking forward to offering input and initiating change,” Kent said.

Both students were selected following an application and interview process with school administrators.

“I want to be an advocate for my peers and be a part of decisions,” Silvera said.

Kent, in addition to serving as an ex officio member, plays on the golf and basketball teams, participates in Unified Sports and serves on the superintendent’s student cabinet. He is also a two-year carpentry student.

Silvera plays on the tennis team, competes on the mock trial team and serves as her class president on the student council. She also takes part in Unified Sports and Best Buddies.