East Hampton

HIFF Opening Night Celebration at Si Si

By
1 minute 10/09/2025
HIFF after party

HIFF after party

Natalie Gerdik
Beth and Rich Marshel

Beth and Rich Marshel

Natalie Gerdik
Briana Tripp, Kris Fleming, Hannah Tymann

Briana Tripp, Kris Fleming, Hannah Tymann

Natalie Gerdik
Erin Kenny, Anthony Madonna

Erin Kenny, Anthony Madonna

Natalie Gerdik
Gatson Zilberman, Michael Salama

Gatson Zilberman, Michael Salama

Natalie Gerdik
Gill Holland, Eric Kohn

Gill Holland, Eric Kohn

Natalie Gerdik
Jamie Weinberg, Diaja Smith, Tiffany Malki

Jamie Weinberg, Diaja Smith, Tiffany Malki

Natalie Gerdik
Jan Zlotnick, Edward Annunziato

Jan Zlotnick, Edward Annunziato

Natalie Gerdik
Patrick Mclaughlin, Scott Ruderman, Peter Friedfeld, Sergio Maxs

Patrick Mclaughlin, Scott Ruderman, Peter Friedfeld, Sergio Maxs

Natalie Gerdik
Plum Nugent

Plum Nugent

Natalie Gerdik

HIFF kicked off its 2025 edition with an exclusive opening night after party at Si Si Restaurant in East Hampton Point. Filmmakers, guests, and industry insiders gathered to celebrate the start of the festival, enjoying cocktails, conversation, and the beauty of the marina.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events