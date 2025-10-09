HIFF Opening Night Celebration at Si Si

HIFF after party Natalie Gerdik Beth and Rich Marshel Natalie Gerdik Briana Tripp, Kris Fleming, Hannah Tymann Natalie Gerdik Erin Kenny, Anthony Madonna Natalie Gerdik Gatson Zilberman, Michael Salama Natalie Gerdik Gill Holland, Eric Kohn Natalie Gerdik Jamie Weinberg, Diaja Smith, Tiffany Malki Natalie Gerdik Jan Zlotnick, Edward Annunziato Natalie Gerdik Patrick Mclaughlin, Scott Ruderman, Peter Friedfeld, Sergio Maxs Natalie Gerdik Plum Nugent Natalie Gerdik

HIFF kicked off its 2025 edition with an exclusive opening night after party at Si Si Restaurant in East Hampton Point. Filmmakers, guests, and industry insiders gathered to celebrate the start of the festival, enjoying cocktails, conversation, and the beauty of the marina.