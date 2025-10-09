HIFF Opening Night Celebration at Si Si
1 minute 10/09/2025
HIFF after party
Beth and Rich Marshel
Briana Tripp, Kris Fleming, Hannah Tymann
Erin Kenny, Anthony Madonna
Gatson Zilberman, Michael Salama
Gill Holland, Eric Kohn
Jamie Weinberg, Diaja Smith, Tiffany Malki
Jan Zlotnick, Edward Annunziato
Patrick Mclaughlin, Scott Ruderman, Peter Friedfeld, Sergio Maxs
Plum Nugent
HIFF kicked off its 2025 edition with an exclusive opening night after party at Si Si Restaurant in East Hampton Point. Filmmakers, guests, and industry insiders gathered to celebrate the start of the festival, enjoying cocktails, conversation, and the beauty of the marina.