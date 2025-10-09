HIFF Returns to the Hamptons

HIFF kicked off its 33rd edition this weekend with an inspiring lineup of 85 features and 57 shorts from around the world. With premieres of Eternity, Christy, and Merrily We Roll Along, and tributes to Bernard Telsey and Sydney Sweeney, HIFF reaffirmed its reputation as an early showcase for Oscar hopefuls. Artistic Director David Nugent noted that the program reflected the creativity and diversity that continue to define the festival’s legacy on the East End