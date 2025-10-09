East Hampton

HIFF Returns to the Hamptons

By
1 minute 10/09/2025
Alison Stewart

Alison Stewart

Lisa Tamburini
Allesandro Nivola (Fantasy Life)

Allesandro Nivola (Fantasy Life)

Lisa Tamburini
Amanda Peet (Fantasy Life)

Amanda Peet (Fantasy Life)

Lisa Tamburini
Andrea McCafferty- White Room Gallery

Andrea McCafferty- White Room Gallery

Lisa Tamburini
Ari Selinger (On The End)

Ari Selinger (On The End)

Lisa Tamburini
HIFF

HIFF

Lisa Tamburini
Ben Proudefoot (The Eyes of Ghana, Director)

Ben Proudefoot (The Eyes of Ghana, Director)

Lisa Tamburini
Ben Proudfoot, Anita Afonu, Moses Bwayo (The Eyes of Ghana)

Ben Proudfoot, Anita Afonu, Moses Bwayo (The Eyes of Ghana)

Lisa Tamburini
Bob Balaban (Fantasy Life)

Bob Balaban (Fantasy Life)

Lisa Tamburini
David Nugent and Elizabeth Olsen

David Nugent and Elizabeth Olsen

Lisa Tamburini
Doug Gallo (West Landing)

Doug Gallo (West Landing)

Lisa Tamburini
E. Jean Carroll and Ellen Barkin

E. Jean Carroll and Ellen Barkin

Lisa Tamburini
E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll

Lisa Tamburini
Elizabeth Olsen (Eternity)

Elizabeth Olsen (Eternity)

Lisa Tamburini
Elizabeth Olsen (Eternity)

Elizabeth Olsen (Eternity)

Lisa Tamburini
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lisa Tamburini
Kate Erbland, Elizabeth Olsen, David Nugent

Kate Erbland, Elizabeth Olsen, David Nugent

Lisa Tamburini
Magic Hour (Cast and Crew)

Magic Hour (Cast and Crew)

Lisa Tamburini
Matthew Shear, Allesandro Nivola, Bob Balaban (Fantasy Life)

Matthew Shear, Allesandro Nivola, Bob Balaban (Fantasy Life)

Lisa Tamburini
Miriam Shor (Magic Hour)

Miriam Shor (Magic Hour)

Lisa Tamburini
Moses Bwayo (The Eyes of Ghana, Producer)

Moses Bwayo (The Eyes of Ghana, Producer)

Randy Mastro, Mary Solomon, Stuart Suna

Randy Mastro, Mary Solomon, Stuart Suna

Randy Mastro

Randy Mastro

Robbie Kaplan and E. Jean Carroll (Ask E. Jean)

Robbie Kaplan and E. Jean Carroll (Ask E. Jean)

Sydney Sweeney (Christy)

Sydney Sweeney (Christy)

E. Jean Carroll (Ask E. Jean)

E. Jean Carroll (Ask E. Jean)

Lisa Tamburini
Elizabeth Olsen (Eternity)

Elizabeth Olsen (Eternity)

Lisa Tamburini
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lisa Tamburini
Jacqueline Christy (Magic Hour, Producer)

Jacqueline Christy (Magic Hour, Producer)

Lisa Tamburini
Sydney Sweeney (Christy)

Sydney Sweeney (Christy)

Lisa Tamburini

HIFF kicked off its 33rd edition this weekend with an inspiring lineup of 85 features and 57 shorts from around the world. With premieres of Eternity, Christy, and Merrily We Roll Along, and tributes to Bernard Telsey and Sydney Sweeney, HIFF reaffirmed its reputation as an early showcase for Oscar hopefuls. Artistic Director David Nugent noted that the program reflected the creativity and diversity that continue to define the festival’s legacy on the East End

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events