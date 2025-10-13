James F. Comley: An Elevator Man on Life’s Ups & Downs in the Hamptons

James F. Comley on set of the film “Final Hours”

For more than 70 years, James F. Comley has made a name for himself by helping people get safely from point A to point B — vertically. A lifelong resident of Bedford, Massachusetts, Comley is a respected pioneer in the elevator industry, a decorated Navy veteran, a philanthropist, and, for the last quarter-century, a beloved summer figure in East Hampton, where four generations of his family now gather under one roof.

At 94, Comley might describe himself as “retired,” but those who know him well would say otherwise. He continues to consult on elevator safety and regulation, mentors young entrepreneurs, and is currently writing a book of humor and insight aimed at business owners. “East Hampton may not have many elevators,” he jokes, “but there are plenty of ups and downs here—and not just in the tides.”

Comley’s East Hampton life is filled with both serenity and a strong sense of community spirit. Mornings are spent beachside or by the pool, sharing stories and wisdom with his grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Evenings find him at the Bay Street Theater, Guild Hall, or one of the many charitable galas supporting institutions such as Southampton Hospital, the Watermill Center, and the Parrish Art Museum. He’s also a loyal patron of the area’s acclaimed restaurants. “Every meal out is a chance to try something new and to learn someone’s story,” he says, echoing one of his favorite life mottos: “I try to learn something new every day.”

Born in 1930 in Massachusetts, Comley graduated from Lexington High School and served aboard the USS Hawkins in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. After his service, he began working for Payne Elevator and soon decided to start his own business. He and his late wife, Virginia, founded their first company, City Elevator, in 1969, which they sold three years later to purchase and expand Embree & White Elevator, renaming it Embree Elevator, Inc. Today, it ranks among the top elevator service companies in New England.

Along the way, he has held numerous leadership roles and earned accolades, including a 20-year tenure on the Massachusetts Board of Elevator Regulations, where he was elected Chairman in 2006.

His contributions to safety and innovation have made him a trusted consultant worldwide. In 2011, he received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor for his professional excellence and lifelong dedication to public service and the preservation of heritage.

Despite his professional success, Comley’s proudest accomplishments remain centered on family and giving back. He and Virginia raised four children and now have eight grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Their legacy of community service runs deep. The couple were active for decades in St. Michael’s Parish in Bedford, and Jim served for over 30 years as a member and officer of the Bedford Grange. In 2018, on the occasion of their 65th wedding anniversary and 88th birthdays, the University of Massachusetts Lowell honored the couple by naming a scholarship fund in their honor — the Virginia and James Comley Scholarship — to support first-generation college students. That same year, they were also recognized as honorary alumni of the university.

The Comley are preservationists at heart. James and Virginia restored the historic Elijah Stearns Mansion in Bedford’s historic district, where he still resides when not in the Hamptons. The Federal Colonial home—originally built more than 200 years ago—is a reflection of their appreciation for craftsmanship, history, and beauty. It also houses his impressive collection of antiques, art, and vintage furnishings.

In keeping with his commitment to preserving history, James co-founded The Elevator Museum, where he served for over a decade as a board member and co-curator. The museum, now housed in the National Elevator Industry Education Program (NEIEP) building in Warwick, Rhode Island, pays homage to the engineering, safety, and cultural evolution of vertical transportation.

But in East Hampton, his stories are more personal than mechanical. Whether recounting Navy days, early business risks, or humorous customer mishaps, Comley knows how to keep an audience engaged. “You don’t need to make all the mistakes yourself,” he says. “If you listen, you can learn from someone else.”

For locals and seasonal residents alike, Comley is more than a visitor — he’s become part of the East Hampton summer tapestry.

Whether supporting a local cause, enjoying an outdoor performance, or simply walking the beach with his family, he exudes gratitude and curiosity. “Every day is a good day,” he often says, “but some days are better than others.”

It’s that enduring optimism, combined with a lifetime of experience, that makes James F. Comley a unique and treasured presence, both in the elevator industry and among the dunes of East Hampton.