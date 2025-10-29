The Junior League of the Palm Beaches Celebrates 85 Years

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches marked its 85th anniversary with a sold-out Party Under the Palms at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Nearly 300 guests, dressed in “Lilly or louder,” gathered for cocktails, music, and celebration, honoring the League’s legacy of women’s leadership and community impact. Presented in partnership with Lilly Pulitzer, the evening supported the League’s ongoing literacy initiatives.