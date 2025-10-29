The Junior League of the Palm Beaches Celebrates 85 Years
1 minute 10/29/2025
Cheryl Lindsay, Noemi Coltea, Xiomi Murray, Virginia Oatley, Linsey Desich, Kate Stamm, Alexandra Chase, Melissa Schumacher
Junior League
Dana Hagan and Veronica Schleicher
Denise Badaracco and Tatiana Ciccarelli
Diana and Mike Retzer
Diane Bergner, Anna Campitelli and Kelly Garvis
Farley Rentschler and Virginia Oatley
Howard and Julie Rudolph
Kate Stamm and Emily Schachtel
Kathryn and Leo Vecellio
Krista Downey, Mayor Maria Marino, and Cheryl Hall Lindsay
Michelle and Lon Otremba
Molly Miller and Kate Stamm
Olivia Bossarte, Grace McCafferty, Jessica Davis and Julie Davis
The Junior League of the Palm Beaches marked its 85th anniversary with a sold-out Party Under the Palms at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Nearly 300 guests, dressed in “Lilly or louder,” gathered for cocktails, music, and celebration, honoring the League’s legacy of women’s leadership and community impact. Presented in partnership with Lilly Pulitzer, the evening supported the League’s ongoing literacy initiatives.