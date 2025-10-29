Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches Celebrates 85 Years

By
1 minute 10/29/2025
Cheryl Lindsay, Noemi Coltea, Xiomi Murray, Virginia Oatley, Linsey Desich, Kate Stamm, Alexandra Chase, Melissa Schumacher

CAPEHART
Junior League

CAPEHART
Dana Hagan and Veronica Schleicher

CAPEHART
Denise Badaracco and Tatiana Ciccarelli

CAPEHART
Diana and Mike Retzer

CAPEHART
Diane Bergner, Anna Campitelli and Kelly Garvis

CAPEHART
Farley Rentschler and Virginia Oatley

CAPEHART
Howard and Julie Rudolph

CAPEHART
Kate Stamm and Emily Schachtel

CAPEHART
Kathryn and Leo Vecellio

CAPEHART
Krista Downey, Mayor Maria Marino, and Cheryl Hall Lindsay

CAPEHART
Michelle and Lon Otremba

CAPEHART
Molly Miller and Kate Stamm

CAPEHART
Olivia Bossarte, Grace McCafferty, Jessica Davis and Julie Davis

CAPEHART

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches marked its 85th anniversary with a sold-out Party Under the Palms at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Nearly 300 guests, dressed in “Lilly or louder,” gathered for cocktails, music, and celebration, honoring the League’s legacy of women’s leadership and community impact. Presented in partnership with Lilly Pulitzer, the evening supported the League’s ongoing literacy initiatives.

