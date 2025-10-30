New York City Fun & Culture: Things to Do in NYC for November 2025

Kick off November with the Great Pumpxkin Smash at Hudson River Park.

Get out and about to find exciting fun and culture in New York City during the month of November 2025.

Things to Do in NYC November 2025

Saturday, November 1 (noon-3 p.m.)

Pumpkin Smash

Squash, smash, and smush your post-Halloween pumpkins into compost to help keep the park beautiful at Pier 84 in Hudson River Park, from noon to 3:00 p.m. Bring your own pumpkin and park’s team members will provide everything else to turn your seasonal waste into fertilizer for next season’s foliage! This sustainable way to celebrate the season provides a clean way for pumpkins to be broken down while making for a fun activity your kids will cherish for years to come! Attendees will each have fifteen minutes of smashing fun and choices of bat, hammer, or shovel to demolish the gourd into the smallest pieces possible! Stick around after for an exciting look into how the Hudson River Park Team uses these materials as compost for the land and spend time on the beautiful pier! Designed to help divert seasonal organic waste from landfills and educate the park community, mark your calendars for this beneficial event! For more information, visit hudsonriverpark.org.

Hudson River Park, Pier 84, 555 12th Avenue

Sunday, November 2 (7 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)

TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is not only one of the most heartwarming days of the year in the city, but last year, the 5-Borough race became the world’s largest marathon ever with 55,646 total finishers. The majority of the course is open to spectators from mile 3 to mile 26, with ample spots to cheer on the runners in person, or virtually with a live broadcast. Watch the broadcast live on race day from 8-11:30 a.m., with pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. To spectate on the course, visit nyrr.org for specific locations to spot your friends and family participating in the event! Please note there will be no spectator viewing at the start or on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Feel the sense of community and grit in the air on the day of the race, and celebrate with dedicated athletes after their endurance competition.

Please note there will be no spectator viewing at the start or on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Check the website for a full map of the course through all five boroughs!

Monday, November 3 (7 p.m.)

An Evening with Laura Huertas Millán

Enjoy an in-depth discussion and presentation from Colombian-French filmmaker and artist Laura Huertas Millán at MoMA, Roy and Niuta Titus Theater 2, at 7 p.m. Attendees will learn about Millán’s recent projects, including her ongoing research reframing the fraught legacy of the coca plant, as well as a new body of work exploring social and gender forces in the world of boxing. Widely known for her work which bridges visual arts, cinema, and decolonial research, she finds inspiration in literature, ecology, and ethnography in creating her films. Spend the night in the presence of her creative spirit at this specialty screening event. For tickets and more information on this event, visit moma.org or call 212-708-9400.

MoMA, 11 West 53rd Street—The Roy and Niuta Titus Theater 2

Monday, November 3 (7 p.m.)

2025 Library Lions Gala

Join the New York Public Library at the induction ceremony for the newest class of distinguished Lions at the 2025 Library Lions Gala, held at the New York Public Library at 7:00 p.m. Each year, several individuals are honored for outstanding achievements in their respective fields of arts, culture, letters, and scholarship by naming them Library Lions. This year’s honorees include rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen, television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, storytelling icon and literary advocate James Patterson, to name a few. Celebrate the successful and accomplished individuals on their induction to the Library Lions at the gala, spending the evening among New York’s finest. Limited tickets are available for this event. Send an email to librarylions@nypl.org, or call (212) 621-0530 for more information and ticket availability.

The New York Public Library, 476 Fifth Avenue

Monday, November 3 (7:30 p.m.)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular

Join the original Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) for a screening of the original unedited version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live shadow cast and audience participation at the Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. Stroll through displays of artifacts and memorabilia with actual costumes from the movie before heading into the theater! A costume contest is in full effect, so show up in your best look from the film! Exclusive V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are available for a chance to meet the stars themselves, take a personal photograph, and receive autographs. All tickets include a 50th Anniversary gift and prop bag. Admission: ~$76-$324 based on seating and package options. For tickets and more details, visit thetownhall.org.

The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street

Tuesday, November 4 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Election Day Educator Event

On this Election Day, discover what can be learned about the lives and beliefs of ancient Egyptians through art objects at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join Met experts, curators, educators, and artists as they unravel the exhibition Divine Egypt, examining how deities were depicted and the many roles they played in people’s lives. Multiple in-gallery and studio-based sessions will help attendees build their knowledge of ancient Egypt, finding ways to spark students’ curiosity and make meaningful connections back in the classroom. Advance registration is required for this limited-ticket event. Educators working in a Title I school in NYC are eligible to register for a free educator workshop! Admission: $35 per teacher. For ticket availability and more information regarding the event, call 212-535-7710.

The Met, 1000 5th Avenue

Thursday, November 6 (6 p.m.-10 p.m.)

World Childhood Foundation Annual Gala

The World Childhood Foundation’s mission encompasses the inspiration, promotion, and development of solutions to end the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Founded by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden 26 years ago, the foundation supports programs for children of all backgrounds who are disproportionately affected by child sexual abuse and exploitation. Aiming to create a world where all children are free from violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation, the Annual New York Gala celebrates these selfless efforts. Celebrate the work of this profound foundation in the presence of HRH Princess Madeline at 583 Park Avenue, from 6-10:00 p.m. Over 400 guests will gather at the black tie evening, featuring a cocktail reception, seated dinner, live auction, and paddle raise, followed by a bubbling dance party. For tickets and more information, visit childhood-usa.org/gala.

583 Park Avenue

Friday, November 7 (6 p.m.)

Humane World for Animals Annual “To the Rescue! New York Gala”

Humane World for Animals invites you to attend the 2025 “To the Rescue! New York Gala,” the signature event to benefit lifesaving work for all animals. As always, the event will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street, starting at 6 p.m. Featuring celebrity emcees, inspiring guest speakers and honorees, a gourmet plant-based dinner, musical entertainment, an exclusive after-party, and a behind-the-scenes look at how the dedicated work is creating a better world for animals! This year’s celebrity guests include actor and writer Rachel Dratch, actress and producer Amy Sedaris, and singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey. At this year’s gala, Sedaris will be moderating a special “Ask Me (Almost) Anything” with Kitty Block, President & CEO of Humane World for Animals. Expect a mix of humor, heart, and inspiration as they discuss the global impact of Humane World’s work. Attire: Cocktail. To respect the mission, it’s requested that no furs or feathers be worn. To RSVP and secure your attendance, visit give.humaneworld.org

Cipriani 42nd Street, 110 East 42nd Street

Friday, November 7 (Show times vary daily)

21st Annual New York Comedy Festival: Opening Night

Since its humble beginnings in 2004, the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, becoming the largest and longest-running comedy festival in the nation. Experience the camaraderie in person from November 7 through November 16, as a handful of venues across the city welcome comics and comedians from across the nation to dazzle audiences in Manhattan. Beyond showcasing the industry’s top-tier talent, the NYCF has been a launchpad for emerging comedians. Continuing to transcend borders and boundaries while attracting comedy fans, the festival has firmly etched its place in the heart of NYC’s cultural landscape. Catch one of dozens of acts during the lengthy festival—you just might find your new favorite act! For tickets and more information regarding showtimes, visit nycomedyfestival.com.

Sunday, November 9 (10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)

Guided Wellness Tour

Discover Seneca Village, the largest community of free African-American property owners in pre-Civil War New York, in a guided tour and immersive experience hosted by Central Park Conservancy and Harlem Wellness. Gathering at Mariner’s Gate at 10:00 a.m., the event will last 90 minutes. On this tour, visitors will read the physical landscape of Seneca Village to understand the particular value it provided to Black New Yorkers seeking refuge from the crowded conditions and racial discrimination prevalent in early 19th-century NYC. Conservancy staff offer insight into this unique community and the events that resulted in the displacement of Seneca Village residents through the process of eminent domain for the construction of Central Park. In partnership with the Harlem Wellness Center, this tour will include immersive activities such as drum circles and sound baths. The terrain will include a few inclines, some stairs, and uneven trails. Admission: $40 per person. For tickets and more information, visit centralparknyc.org.

Mariner’s Gate, West 85th Street and Central Park West

Tuesday, November 11 (12:30-3:30 p.m.)

New York City Veterans Day Parade

The 2025 New York City Veterans Day Parade will mark the 250th anniversary of America’s military, celebrating the birth of its three senior service branches: the Army, Marine Corps, and Navy! Including nearly 300 marching and vehicle units, the parade welcomes over 20,000 participants from across America. This year’s Grand Marshals each represent one of the featured branches. NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain Sunita (Suni) L. Williams will be joined by former SSG and Medal of Honor Recipient Clinton Romesha, and Marine veteran and homeless veterans’ advocate Stephen Peck. In America’s largest salute to its Veterans in the greatest city in the world, show your support and cheer on those marching down the procession. The parade will march up Fifth Avenue, starting at 12:30 p.m. For more details, visit uwvc.org/parade.

Fifth Avenue

November 12 through November 20 (Show times may vary)

DOC NYC Festival

For nearly two decades, DOC NYC has been celebrating documentary filmmaking by connecting artists and audiences through powerful stories and diverse voices. For 10 of the past 11 years, the festival has screened the documentary feature that went on to win the Academy Award and 49 of the last 55 Oscar-nominated documentary features. Screenings of over 100 documentaries will be held at three venues: the IFC Center, the SVA Theatre, and Village East by Angelika. Following the screenings, the Festival Lounge will be held at Bar Veloce, 175 2nd Avenue (between 11th and 12th streets), for festival pass holders from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tickets will be sold for each specific screening online and at the box office until the day of the event. For information on ticket packages, film titles, and more, visit docnyc.net.

Thursday, November 13 (6 p.m.)

Safe At Home Gala

Founded by Ali and Joe Torre in 2002, Safe At Home aims to end the cycle of domestic violence and abuse through education. Through providing healing services to youth traumatized by exposure to violence, their goal is to empower these individuals to live healthy lives free of violence. The annual 2025 Gala will honor Chris Flood, Senior Vice President of Operations at Verizon, for his leadership and commitment to building stronger, safer communities. The event will treat attendees to a cocktail hour and seated dinner, bringing together supporters who believe every child deserves connection, care and opportunity. To purchase tickets for the gala or make a contribution to the foundation, visit joetorre.org.

Gotham Hall, 36th Street & Broadway

Thursday, November 13 (8 p.m.)

Patrick Wolf: Stations of the Sun Tour

English singer-songwriter Patrick Wolf will enchant audiences at Adler Hall at the New

York Society for Ethical Culture at 8:00 p.m. Wolf’s seventh album, Crying The Neck, is due out on April 25, and features guest appearances from Zola Jesus, Serafina Steer, drummer Seb Rochford, and Wolf’s sister Jo Apps. The 41-year-old has created a confident and hopeful record inspired by the transfiguring power of grief, rehabilitation, local folklore, and the East Kentish landscape. His newest album was entirely written, composed, produced, and arranged by Wolf himself, with Brendan Cox brought in as co-producer and engineer to help finish the decade-long project. Grab a front-row seat for his newest work, live on stage at Adler Hall. Admission: ~$33-$49 (plus fees). For tickets and additional information about Patrick Wolf, visit

metropolitanpresents.com.

Adler Hall, 2 West 64th Street

Saturday, November 15 (Afternoon – 1-4 p.m.; Evening – 5-8 p.m.)

NYC Autumn Crush: Wine & Artisanal Food Festival

New York City’s original fall wine festival, produced by Sommeliers, is back again for another fantastic year at 630 Second Avenue, Grand Ballroom. Featuring over 100 exceptional wines and craft beverages, there’s something to quench every person’s thirst. Known as the season’s “Must-Attend” Wine Festival, you won’t want to miss the array of stellar beverages and light bites from artisan food makers. This annual grand tasting event is organized by sommeliers holding relationships with the top wineries and winemakers worldwide, creating a world-class tasting experience in the heart of New York. Sample wines from all major global regions such as France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Slovenia, South America, South Africa, New Zealand, and more. This is the perfect opportunity to find your new favorite beverage. As the only festival organized by wine professionals, this isn’t your typical experience! Two sessions will be available on the day of the event: an afternoon session from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and an evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For tickets and more details, visit crushwinexp.com.

630 Second Avenue, Grand Ballroom

Wednesday, November 19 (6-10 p.m.)

Enterprise New York Gala

The premier event supporting Enterprise New York’s affordable housing production and preservation efforts will be hosted at Pier Sixty from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Enterprise New

York attracts approximately 700 leaders in affordable housing finance, development, and advocacy for a night of celebration and entertainment. Funds that are raised from this gala will help Enterprise strengthen affordable housing developers and those on the front lines addressing the region’s homelessness crisis. These efforts include organizing events, technical assistance, funding, and advocacy. Admission: $1,000 general ticket, $500 non-profit ticket. Sponsorship opportunities may vary in cost. An array of sponsorship opportunities and ticket information can be accessed at enterprisecommunity.org.

Pier Sixty, 60 Chelsea Piers

Ongoing from November 21-January 4

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

A cherished holiday tradition returns to the Bronx Zoo, as millions of lights and hundreds of illuminated animals spread across six lantern trails at Holiday Lights! This festive night out celebrates wildlife as attendees enjoy immersive light experiences, hands-on activities, holiday entertainment, and delicious snacks! Beloved favorites will make their return, from the Holiday Train to the Enchanted Sea, plus plenty of new surprises that’ll keep you coming back for more! Test your skills at the snow tube slides, an epic illuminated ice-themed throne, and virtual snowball throwing. Celebrate the holidays with nature-centered delights at the Bronx Zoo! For tickets and reservations, visit bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights.

Location: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd

Thursday, November 27 (8:30 a.m.-noon)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Attracting more than 3.5 million people in NYC and 50 million-plus viewers at home, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a profound tradition to kick-off the holiday season. On the crisp morning of Turkey-Day, the parade will march down a 2.5-mile route, arriving at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store. Engage in public viewing on designated portions of the route or tune in from the comfort of your couch, accompanied by fresh cinnamon rolls. From Broadway performances to stellar marching bands and celebrity appearances, it’s a must-watch event! Catch the finale as Santa Claus makes his homage to New York City, signaling the start of the holidays! For a full parade route and other inquiries, visit macys.com/s/parade/.

Starting at West 77th Street & Central Park West; ending at Macy’s Herald Square

Friday, November 28 (8 p.m.)

The Nutcracker Opening Night at the New York City Ballet

Experience one of the most complex theatrical staged ballets in the New York City Ballet company’s active repertory, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Providing an unforgettable spark to everyone’s holiday season, the popular ballet celebrates its debut performance of the season at 8 p.m. All 90 dancers, 62 musicians, 40 stagehands and more than 125 children join forces to make each performance as magical as possible for every audience member. Elaborate stage elements and intricate lighting unleash the viewers’ imagination by providing an extraordinarily grand visual effects experience. A truly remarkable production, you’ll have to see it for yourself to understand. For tickets and more information, visit nycballet.com.

David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza

Saturday, November 29 (All Day!)

Small Business Saturday

Shopping at small mom-and-pop shops is the best way to discover hidden gems in your neighborhood. Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011, encourages communities to support small businesses rather than picking up your purchases from big-box retail stored during the holiday shopping season. In the age of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, consider joining the nationwide initiative to support local small shops this holiday weekend! Neighborhood shop-owners will graciously appreciate your business, and tend to supply more meaningful and sentimental items for purchase. Pick a neighborhood, from SoHo to the West Village and beyond, mapping out a few stops to check out before your visit!

Any Small Business! Shop Small!

Saturday, November 29 (11 a.m.)

Gingerbread House Decorating at Taste Buds Kitchen

Bring your little one for a morning of holiday fun at a Caregiver & Me Cooking Class! Signaling the start of the holiday season, this specialty program is focused on creating and designing your own gingerbread house! Experienced instructors at Taste Buds Kitchen’s will guide you through every step, ensuring the family bonding is filled with fun, delightful treats. Sip on delectable hot chocolate as you

craft your house with endless decorating supplies and freshly made frosting. A memorable activity for all, and one you’ll return to for years to come. This program is designed for ages 2-13 and their caregivers. Admission: $75 per child. For reservations and more information, visit tastebudskitchen.com.

Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street

Saturday, November 29

Tree Lighting in Park Slope (4:30-5:30 p.m.)

JJ Bryne Park lights up with holiday cheer as Park Slope’s Small Business Group hosts their annual tree lighting event in tandem with Small Business Saturday. Bundle up after a day of shopping to spend time with the community, cheering on the annual tree lighting. Complete with steamy cups of hot chocolate, Christmas tunes flowing in the air and of course, a visit from Santa Claus, you won’t want to miss this heartwarming evening in the park. Gather with loved ones and take a memorable photograph with the picturesque holiday atmosphere. Tree will be lit at 5:15 p.m.

Park Slope, Corner of 4th Street and 5th Avenue