Penelope Bourbon Brings Innovation & Style to the Hamptons

Penelope Bourbon was a hit at the 2025 Dan’s Taste White Party at RGNY Vineyard.

Penelope Bourbon, a standout at Dan’s Taste events this summer and sponsor of the White Party in 2025, continues to capture attention with its innovative approach to bourbon. Aaron Sanders of Luxco shared insights on the brand’s inspirations, trends, and passion for quality in a recent interview with Dan’s Papers.

With celebrated releases like Penelope Four Grain, Wheated, Rosé, and its ready-to-pour Peach Old Fashioned, the brand blends tradition and creativity while staying true to its mission of helping people celebrate life’s pleasures.

How did you get into this line of work?

We’ve always had a genuine love of bourbon and we wanted to create a spirit that embodied the daily joy of celebrating life’s pleasures. What new spirit trends are you seeing? It’s not necessarily a new trend, but we’re seeing an overall excitement in the bourbon industry about what’s coming next. From specialty releases and finishes to ready-to-pour offerings, the industry’s willingness to continue to innovate is strong – and it’s great to see that kind of passion.

What is your favorite spirit?

That’s easy – bourbon! Our love for bourbon inspires all of our product development and research. Our innovations with current products and new offerings like limited releases and ready-to-pour bourbon cocktails comes from our deep appreciation for bourbon and the part our products play in helping people celebrate life’s pleasures – big and small.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We take inspiration from everything, especially many different kinds of businesses that focus on product quality above all else. We also look at companies that are innovative yet timeless. Those three areas drive our inspirational focus – a product-first philosophy rooted in quality, innovation and being timeless. For example, we took inspiration from Chanel for the design of our distinctive Founders Reserve bottle label.

What did you serve at the Dan’s Taste White Party this summer?

It was a tough choice, but we opted to serve Penelope Four Grain, Wheated, Rosé, and our ready-to-pour Peach Old Fashioned.

For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com.