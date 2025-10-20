Recipes

Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE Paella De Marisco

10/20/2025
Paella De Marisco
Paella De Marisco

Bring the flavors of R.AIRE home with their Paella De Marisco — a dish so good, your guests will be begging for the recipe!

R.AIRE Paella De Marisco

Ingredients

2 servings
4 shrimp, peeled
6 littleneck clams
10 mussels
6 oz calamari, cleaned 16 oz seafood stock
1 cup bomba rice
3-5 tbs EVOO
pinch of saffron salt and pepper to taste

Sofrito:

1/2 large onion, diced
2 fresh tomatoes, grated
5 garlic cloves, minced
3 tbs olive oil or 1 tbs duck fat
1 tsp smoked paprika

Directions

Season shrimp and calamari with salt and pepper.

In a paella pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and quickly sear shrimp on each side. Set aside.

Add calamari, clams, mussels and cook for 1 minute. Add 1.5 tbs of sofrito and cook for another minute.

Add saffron, seafood stock, squid ink and bring to boil.

Add rice and a pinch of salt. Turn heat to high.

After 3-5 minutes, turn heat to low and cook until socarrat (crust) forms on the bottom.

For the last minute of cooking add shrimp to paella.

