Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE Paella De Marisco

Bring the flavors of R.AIRE home with their Paella De Marisco — a dish so good, your guests will be begging for the recipe!

Ingredients

2 servings

4 shrimp, peeled

6 littleneck clams

10 mussels

6 oz calamari, cleaned 16 oz seafood stock

1 cup bomba rice

3-5 tbs EVOO

pinch of saffron salt and pepper to taste

Sofrito:

1/2 large onion, diced

2 fresh tomatoes, grated

5 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbs olive oil or 1 tbs duck fat

1 tsp smoked paprika

Directions

Season shrimp and calamari with salt and pepper.

In a paella pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and quickly sear shrimp on each side. Set aside.

Add calamari, clams, mussels and cook for 1 minute. Add 1.5 tbs of sofrito and cook for another minute.

Add saffron, seafood stock, squid ink and bring to boil.

Add rice and a pinch of salt. Turn heat to high.

After 3-5 minutes, turn heat to low and cook until socarrat (crust) forms on the bottom.

For the last minute of cooking add shrimp to paella.