Recipe: Learn to Make Sen Chicken Yakitori

Love Sen in Sag Harbor? Bring the flavors of the restaurant to your home with their recipe for Chicken Yakitori with Teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Yakitori (Grilled Chicken Skewer) with Teriyaki Sauce

1 lb chicken thigh deboned (skinless)

1 head of Negi – scallion

6 x 6’’ wooden skewers

Cut chicken into 1’’x 1’’ pieces, cut scallion into 1.5’’ pieces, skewer alternating chicken and scallion, pan fry with your choice of oil (avocado oil preferred)

Serve yakitori with glazed teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup regular soy sauce

1 cup mirin – sweet sake

1 cup sake – cooking sake is fine

¾ cup sugar

Potato starch slurry – 2 Tbsp potato starch (corn can be substituted) mixed with 4 Tbsp of water

Bring to a boil for 2 minutes to burn off alcohol of mirin and sake, then add the sugar and soy, then, add/whisk in potato starch slurry to prefered thickness

Pour over chicken skewer, top with scallions.