Riverhead Halloween Costume Swap Returns

The Town of Riverhead’s annual Halloween Costume Swap has returned offering residents a way to exchange gently used costumes for others to use or obtain a voucher to pick from future inventory.

The program is organized by the Riverhead Recreation Department and runs through Oct. 24 at Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West 2nd Street. Drop-offs are accepted Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on the building’s second floor at the Recreation Department office.

Participants can bring in a costume to swap immediately if a suitable option is available, donate without taking an item, or receive a voucher to redeem later.

Each costume dropped off equals one voucher. The voucher can be used to select another outfit when additional costumes have been donated and the inventory has grown.

This setup allows residents to contribute early and return as the selection expands ahead of Halloween.

The return of the swap was announced during the Oct. 7 Town Board meeting by Councilwoman Joann Waski, who noted the program’s straightforward community focus.

“It’s a great program that they have,” Waski said.

Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard described prior participation in brief terms, calling the initiative “very successful.”

Program details remain consistent throughout the collection period. Residents who wish to participate can plan a single visit to drop off a costume or make multiple visits.

For additional information about the Halloween Costume Swap, residents can contact the Riverhead Recreation Department at 631-727-3200 ext. 733 or email schandel@townofriverheadny.gov.