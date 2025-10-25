The Division Between Telephones & Smartphones

Never click the “I Am Not A Robot” box (Getty Images)

I think a crucial moment in American history occurred years ago when the government, for the first time, had to decide whether or not to regulate smartphones.

Should smartphones be considered telephones? Or should they be considered media? They are very different from one another. With telephones, there were no holds barred. You could say whatever you want. They were for personal use.

But if they are media, they should be regulated. Truth mattered. There were certain things you should not say or see. Saying things untrue could get you sued. Or arrested.

For example, a movie rated G means that anyone can watch it. An X rating means nobody under the age of 18 should see such movies.

As it happened when this decision was being made, this country had just completed a great social upheaval. People now believed that their rights included being able to see, say or hear almost whatever they wanted wherever they wanted. And with that, the smartphone was declared to be like a telephone. Say and do whatever. No consequences. No censorship. Just go with the flow. It’s up to you.

And here we are.

Did I tell you that I now feel great? I used to have these doctors. Felt terrible. Had to take all these pills. Now everything has changed. I’ve swept away Big Pharma and the doctors. And that is that. Now I just have to do this one simple thing. And some others.

Amazing Discovery: These are the Rolls-Royce of Hearing Aids and Under $99.

Heart Surgeon Begs Americans: Stop Drinking This Plant-Based Milk.

5 Companies That Send People Money When They’re Asked Nicely.

This neck and shoulder heating pad is taking New York by storm.

52-Year-Old Replaced $22,420 Facelift With This $38 Drugstore Serum.

If You’re Over 65, Try This Instead of Gutter Cleaning. It’s Genius.

Always Put a Crayon in Your Wallet When Traveling. Here’s Why.

56-Year-Old Replaced $21,500 Facelift With This $38 Drugstore Item.

This Simple Washer Hack Removes Years of Hidden Filth.

This Quick Foot Routine for Neuropathy is Spreading Among Americans.

23 Ridiculously Cool Gadgets You’ll Want to Buy Immediately.

If You Have More Than $1,000 in Your Checking Account, Make These 6 Moves ASAP.

Click the Link Now. Before the Pharmacy Cartel Takes it Down Again.

This Special Offer Will Continue Only Until Supplies Last.

Cardiologists: Losing a Hanging Tummy Comes Down to This 1 Thing.

She Mixed Pink Salt With This – Now She Can’t Stop Losing Weight.

This 250th Anniversary Hat is Being Snapped Up in East Hampton.

Stanford Professor Andrew Huberman Recommends: 5 Books for Turning Your Life Around.

Add this to Any Dark Spot and Wait Three Minutes.

iPhone Users Don’t Forget to Do this Before Thursday (Do it Now).

Women Over 40 Say This Fat-Burning Patch “Changes Everything.” (Shocking results without diets or lifestyle changes.)

Neurologists: ½ cup Each Morning Relieves Neuropathy Quickly! Try it.

Edema is Not From Salty Food. Meet the Real Enemy of Swollen Legs.

This is What Cardiologists Don’t Want You to Know.

* * *

Now, I’m going to tell you the single most important thing you should never do on your smartphone.

Do not ever, ever, ever click on the box that when clicked states “I am not a robot.” Trust me. This is the very worst thing you can do. And I will tell you why.

Yesterday, on my smartphone, I watched a very important scientist in a TV interview who made the following pronouncements:

By this time next year, AI will be able to make a robot that can learn everything on the internet in less than a minute.

By this time two years from now, robots will be able to teach other robots how to learn everything on the internet in less than a minute.

After that, the robots won’t need humans anymore. They’ll be disgusted by them. After three more years. At most. They’ll be done with them.

Was this a real scientist? Was this a real interview? I replayed it looking for lip syncing. He was actually saying this. I’m convinced of it.

So when you click on “I am not a robot,” which comes up from time to time, it confirms what they already know and now you are admitting it. What an idiot! So you will continue to get all this crap that you just read about in the early part of this article. And worse. President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of tampered voting machines beaming results from Ecuador. And the beat goes on.

And so, do not click the “I am not a robot” box. By not clicking it, you’ve announced you are a robot and therefore must be welcomed into the robot camp where you can now proceed to a whole new dawn. You no longer get the crap internet for the gullible. You get a completely advanced kind of internet that only robots see. And you’re in.

And there is more. To make these genius robots, the factories need to receive massive amounts of electricity. I’ve seen on my smartphone this family in the hill country of Texas whose home was built 80 years ago just next to where an enormous computer chip factory has just been built. The family gets their water from a well. They used to get their water from a well. No more. It’s run dry. The factory needs all this water to cool down the monster electricity transformers needed to make the chips for the new robots.

Unfortunately, a decision has to be made about who will get the water.

Now let me ask you: Who do you think will have to give up water as we move into the future? The humans? Those creatures who created all these problems with carbon emissions settling up into the stratosphere resulting in all these floods, storms, tornados and hurricanes? And who now, as a result of greed and stupidity, can’t stop themselves from fighting for the big bucks by making us robots possible. Or just us robots who are now in charge. Huh?

I rest my case.

If Dan Rattiner tells you he wrote this column, he’s full of it. We’ve got him and he is not being allowed out.