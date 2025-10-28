The Bridgehampton Museum: Preserving the Past, Inspiring the Future

Connor Flanagan, Executive Director of The Bridgehampton Museum for nearly two years, discusses what makes this cultural resource important and why the work he does there is special.

What inspired you to join the Bridgehampton Museum?

I joined the Bridgehampton Museum because of my love for history and the East End of Long Island.

What makes it stand out from others in your industry?

We are creating a new and exciting environment in Bridgehampton, melding our local history with contemporary working artists.

What do you enjoy most about the work you do?

Creating spaces and opportunities for our community to come together.

More About the Bridgehampton Museum

The Bridgehampton Museum was first established in 1954 by a group of concerned local citizens focused on trying to preserve the history and culture specific to our special hamlet. In time the Corwith House would become the main headquarters of the organization. Today, the Bridgehampton Museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation and interpretation of artifacts and documents that tell the story of Bridgehampton’s past and present via exhibitions, lectures, tours, demonstrations, festivals and special events.

Central to its efforts, the Museum owns and maintains the Corwith House site which includes the c. 1825 Corwith House (listed on the National and NYS Registers of Historic Places), the c. 1890 Strong Wheelwright Shop, the c. 1900 Bridgehampton Jail, a 19th century outhouse and corn crib, the Engine Barn and the Tractor Barn.

In partnership with the Town of Southampton, the Museum also serves as stewards of the c. 1840 Nathanial Rogers House (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) and is heavily involved in its restoration and preservation.

The Bridgehampton Museum also serves as Stewards of the Town-owned building now known as the BHM Archives in which the Museum houses and makes available to the public its archival materials consisting of historic photos, documents, genealogical records and research books.

The Bridgehampton Museum, PO Box 977, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1088 x 101 Bridgehamptonmuseum.org