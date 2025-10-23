The Foundations School Unveils New Playground

Chloe Johnson, Katie Moffit courtesy of CCE Robert Hamon, Mayor Keith James courtesy of CCE James Meany, Alex Rajegowda, Phil Friedly courtesy of CCE Jackie Breckenridge, Rena Blades courtesy of CCE John and Evelyn Smykla courtesy of CCE Etonella Christlieb, Rayshard Godfrey courtesy of CCE Cynthia Kenai, Sylvia Sharps courtesy of CCE Jonathon Ortiz-Smykla, Joshua Adams courtesy of CCE Sallie Korman courtesy of CCE courtesy of CCE Ashley and Shawn White courtesy of CCE

The Foundations School at The Susan and Dom Telesco Center for Creative Education celebrated the opening of its new, student-designed playground with a ribbon-cutting on October 7. Joined by Mayor Keith James and community supporters, students unveiled the vibrant outdoor learning space—complete with climbing structures, swings, courts, and an outdoor classroom—bringing their creative visions to life.