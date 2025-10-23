Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

The Foundations School Unveils New Playground

By
1 minute 10/23/2025
Chloe Johnson, Katie Moffit

Chloe Johnson, Katie Moffit

courtesy of CCE
Robert Hamon, Mayor Keith James

Robert Hamon, Mayor Keith James

courtesy of CCE
James Meany, Alex Rajegowda, Phil Friedly

James Meany, Alex Rajegowda, Phil Friedly

courtesy of CCE
Jackie Breckenridge, Rena Blades

Jackie Breckenridge, Rena Blades

courtesy of CCE
John and Evelyn Smykla

John and Evelyn Smykla

courtesy of CCE
Etonella Christlieb, Rayshard Godfrey

Etonella Christlieb, Rayshard Godfrey

courtesy of CCE
Cynthia Kenai, Sylvia Sharps

Cynthia Kenai, Sylvia Sharps

courtesy of CCE
Jonathon Ortiz-Smykla, Joshua Adams

Jonathon Ortiz-Smykla, Joshua Adams

courtesy of CCE
Sallie Korman

Sallie Korman

courtesy of CCE

courtesy of CCE
Ashley and Shawn White

Ashley and Shawn White

courtesy of CCE

The Foundations School at The Susan and Dom Telesco Center for Creative Education celebrated the opening of its new, student-designed playground with a ribbon-cutting on October 7. Joined by Mayor Keith James and community supporters, students unveiled the vibrant outdoor learning space—complete with climbing structures, swings, courts, and an outdoor classroom—bringing their creative visions to life.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events