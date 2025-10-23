The Foundations School Unveils New Playground
Chloe Johnson, Katie Moffit
Robert Hamon, Mayor Keith James
James Meany, Alex Rajegowda, Phil Friedly
Jackie Breckenridge, Rena Blades
John and Evelyn Smykla
Etonella Christlieb, Rayshard Godfrey
Cynthia Kenai, Sylvia Sharps
Jonathon Ortiz-Smykla, Joshua Adams
Sallie Korman
Ashley and Shawn White
The Foundations School at The Susan and Dom Telesco Center for Creative Education celebrated the opening of its new, student-designed playground with a ribbon-cutting on October 7. Joined by Mayor Keith James and community supporters, students unveiled the vibrant outdoor learning space—complete with climbing structures, swings, courts, and an outdoor classroom—bringing their creative visions to life.