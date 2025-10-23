'The Worker' Art Exhibition to Run Until Nov. 23 in Greenport

Indispensable, by Candy Heiland.

An art exhibition celebrating the dignity, diversity, and resilience of workers opened on Oct. 16 at the North Fork Arts Center, and is set to run until Nov. 23.

The Worker, presented by OLA of Eastern Long Island in collaboration with the arts center, features 26 artists working in a variety of mediums and explores the lives of workers whose contributions are often overlooked, particularly within the East End’s Latino and immigrant communities.

The exhibition opens with a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 211 Front Street in Greenport, and runs through Nov. 13. Admission is free, and all artwork is available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the participating artists.

The show is curated by Kelynn Z. Alder.

“As artists and civilians, we sometimes feel powerless while bearing witness to our cities being interrogated, and our families, friends, and neighbors being terrorized and mistreated,” Alder said. “The Worker is a reminder of not only the artist’s power, but also responsibility, in presenting to the world, in times of peace as well as in crisis, the humanity and dignity of the individual — in this case, our fellow invaluable worker.”

Participating artists include Amy Wickersham, Aurelio Torres, Candy Heiland, Eric Fischl, Estefany Molina, Filiberto Perez, Gabriele Raacke, James McGarvey, Jeremy Dennis, Jeremy Garretson, John Wikersham, Josh Gosfield, Kara Hoblin, Lori Horowitz, Madeline Daversa, Manuel Macarrulla, Michael Drakopolous, Nancy Bueti-Randall, Nick Weber, Randall Rosenthal, Rosario Rodriguez, Sandra Mack-Valencia, Sheila Breck, Sueey Gutierrez and Susan Meiselas.

“In these times of division and distraction, this exhibition is a vital reminder of our shared humanity,” said Minerva Perez, Executive Director of OLA of Eastern Long Island. “‘The Worker’ calls us to pause, to see the people behind the labor and to recognize that dignity, compassion, and community are the true measures of progress. OLA is proud to work in solidarity with community institutions like NFAC and artists, alike, who feel the same.”

The North Fork Arts Center, a nonprofit formed in 2023, preserves the historic Greenport Theatre and hosts exhibitions, performances, and arts programming. OLA of Eastern Long Island, founded in 2002, works to promote equity and inclusion for Latino immigrants on the East End through advocacy, cultural programming, and community engagement.

“At NFAC, we believe art is whatever makes you proud to be human, and nothing is more human than this OLA show called The Worker, which is centered around the dignity of labor — work as identity, survival, legacy, and pride — brilliantly co-curated by Kelynn Z. Alder and OLA,” Tony Spiridakis, executive director of North Fork Arts Center, said.