Guild Hall to Honor Eric Fischl at Academy of Arts Dinner

Artist Eric Fischl

Guild Hall will honor internationally renowned North Haven artist Eric Fischl at the 39th Annual Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner on Tuesday, April 22 at The Rainbow Room in New York City.

The Academy of the Arts is a community of over 200 of the nation’s most accomplished artists and creative professionals who lend their talent and expertise to Guild Hall.

This year, Fischl will receive the Chairman’s Award for Service to the Academy, in recognition of his Academy stewardship and co-founding of the Guild House Artist-in-Residence program. Also in Monday’s announcement, Guild Hall noted it would also recognize arts patron and trustee Linda Lindenbaum with the Special Award for Leadership and Philanthropy for her many years of support.

The East Hampton arts institution added several new inductees to the Academy of Arts, including 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski and artist Almond Zigmund, as well as Joseph M. Pierce, Associate Professor in the Department of Hispanic Languages and Literature at Stony Brook University; David Rockwell, FAIA Founder and President of the Rockwell Group architecture and design firm; and Iranian-born American artist Sheree Hovsepian.

The event will be hosted by Guild Hall’s new Academy President, Susan Stroman, a five-time Tony Award winning director and choreographer (Crazy For You, Contact, The Producers).

Learn more about the 39th Annual Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner and get tickets ($175) at guildhall.org.