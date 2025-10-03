Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, October 4-9, 2025

Tis the season for fall family fun

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 4-9, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Weekend Wonder Camp

Saturday, October 4, 9 a.m.

Your kiddo, ages 5-12, can make an acorn launcher and Cray-Pas Smudge at Project Most! Half-day and full-day options are available. Full-day kiddos will need to bring a lunch.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

The Great Pumpkin Palooza

Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss pumpkin picking, sunflowers, a spooky corn maze, hayrides, jumbo garden games, pedal carts, eating contests, and more all weekend long at Lenny Bruno Farms! Bouncy houses, pony rides, vendors, and face painting are also part of the fun.

740 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

All Things Apples

Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.

Your little one, ages 2-5, can learn to peel, chop, mix, and munch apples at the Children’s Museum of the East End! Tickets are $15 for members and $35 for non-members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Andy Sabin’s Salamander Log Rolling

Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.

Hunt for salamanders that live under logs on the forest floor at SOFO! The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for kiddos. Tickets also include admission to the museum for non-members on the day of their choice. Members are free.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Taylor Swift Celebration Day and Craft Fair at the Shoppes

Saturday, October 4, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss a DJ spinning Taylor’s greatest hits, a live Taylor Swift impersonator, photo ops, vendors, costumes, crafts, raffles, and more all afternoon at the Shoppes at East Wind!

5768 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-727-7600, business.riverheadchamber.com

Stone Soup with Musical Guest Heather Forest

Saturday, October 4, 11 a.m.

Your little chef, ages 1-8, can create an all-veggie soup and enjoy a musical adventure of Stone Soup with Heather Forest at Amber Waves Farm! Tickets are $20.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Game On!

Wednesday, October 8, 5 p.m.

Your kiddo in grades 2-4 can enjoy board games, laughter, and teamwork at The Riverhead Library! Registration is required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Kinder-Garden Series: Fall Harvest

Thursday, October 9, 10:30 a.m.

Meet the Hampton Bays Library at Good Ground Heritage Garden for stories, gardening, and a small group activity! You’ll also make an eco-friendly birdfeeder to take home. The program is appropriate for littles ages 3-5. Registration is required. Meet at the garden.

81 Lynn Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little explorer to Amber Waves Farm, where they can celebrate early fall by walking through the flower fields, feeding the chickens, or having a picnic! Locally grown and made goods are available at the market.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Bring your kiddos in for arcade games, bowling, live music, mini-golf, and more at this popular destination for adults and families in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Crazy Pizza

Don’t miss pizza-tossing, music, and delicious pizza and pasta with your little eaters in East Hampton!

41 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-819-6910, crazypizza.com

Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorers to The Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge, where they can follow the clear trails and view plenty of wildlife, as well as the Peconic Bay. Restrooms, a parking lot, and bicycle racks are also available.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss the first weekend to check out everything seasonal at Hank’s Pumpkintown, including a corn maze, maze park, apple picking, wagon rides, pies, cookies, apple cider donuts, corn, and more!

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Lewin Farms

Bring your little apples over to Lewin Farms, where they can pick apples, pumpkins, peppers, eggplants, and more. You’ll also find treats at the farmstand!

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Montauk Lighthouse

Enjoy fabulous views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west from the Montauk Lighthouse! There is also a gift shop. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-663-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

North Fork Chocolate Company

Enjoy handmade chocolates, cakes, pies, ice cream, Belgian waffles, and more in Mattituck!

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com/home-page

Seven Ponds Orchard

Don’t miss fabulous apples, hay rides, cider, a playground, sunflowers, and more at Seven Ponds Orchard in Southampton!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard

Scott’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Don’t miss fresh flowers, in-season fruit, farm animals, Jumbo Jump Pads, mini golf, pedal carts, a greenhouse, and beer for parents at locations in Manorville and Riverhead!

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Windy Acres Farms

Celebrate fall at Windy Acres with apple picking, donuts, berries, potatoes, sweets and coffee.

3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-727-4554, instagram.com/windyacresorchard/?hl=en

