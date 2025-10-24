Event & Party Photos

Tyler Valcich Memorial Car Show Returns to Amagansett

By
1 minute 10/24/2025
Amaganssett Fire Department Ex-Chief Allen Bennett Jr.

Richard Lewin
Christine Saar, Marjorie Winslow, Cynthia McKelvey, Valinda Valcich, Brienne Grimes

Richard Lewin
Dave Brown

Richard Lewin
Dave Jaycox, Justin Raynor, Rich Valcich, Ed Schnell

Richard Lewin
Dylan Borrelli, Nichelle Smith

Richard Lewin
Eddie Milian

Richard Lewin
Elian Abreu, Bo Mason and Brett Bistrian, Jamalia Hayes

Richard Lewin
J. P. Foster, PJ and Steve D'Angelo

Richard Lewin
Jatniel Gonzalez, Alan Velapucha, Matthew Calle

Richard Lewin
Jeff Plitt, Steven Stoddard

Richard Lewin
Julianna and Brian Lester

Richard Lewin
Lenny Weyerbacher, Jack and Gene LaMonda

Richard Lewin
Matthew Calle, William Chen, Jatniel Gonzalez

Richard Lewin
Michelle and Arthur Wolf

Richard Lewin
Olga Ivleva, Bryan Downey

Richard Lewin
Paul Scheerer

Richard Lewin
Pete Grimes, Mitchell Mickey Valcich

Richard Lewin
Steven and Kylie Tekulsky Post

Richard Lewin
Tom Jr. and Thea Grenci

Richard Lewin
Tyler's Project

Richard Lewin
Tyler's Project

Richard Lewin

The Tyler Valcich Memorial Classic Car Show + Cruise returned to the Amagansett Firehouse. The event drew car enthusiasts and families for a day of live music, raffles, food, and community spirit. Hosted by The Tyler Project, the event raised awareness for suicide prevention and mental health while celebrating Tyler’s legacy with classic cars and activities.

