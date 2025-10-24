Tyler Valcich Memorial Car Show Returns to Amagansett

Amaganssett Fire Department Ex-Chief Allen Bennett Jr. Richard Lewin Christine Saar, Marjorie Winslow, Cynthia McKelvey, Valinda Valcich, Brienne Grimes Richard Lewin Dave Brown Richard Lewin Dave Jaycox, Justin Raynor, Rich Valcich, Ed Schnell Richard Lewin Dylan Borrelli, Nichelle Smith Richard Lewin Eddie Milian Richard Lewin Elian Abreu, Bo Mason and Brett Bistrian, Jamalia Hayes Richard Lewin J. P. Foster, PJ and Steve D'Angelo Richard Lewin Jatniel Gonzalez, Alan Velapucha, Matthew Calle Richard Lewin Jeff Plitt, Steven Stoddard Richard Lewin Julianna and Brian Lester Richard Lewin Lenny Weyerbacher, Jack and Gene LaMonda Richard Lewin Matthew Calle, William Chen, Jatniel Gonzalez Richard Lewin Michelle and Arthur Wolf Richard Lewin Olga Ivleva, Bryan Downey Richard Lewin Paul Scheerer Richard Lewin Pete Grimes, Mitchell Mickey Valcich Richard Lewin Steven and Kylie Tekulsky Post Richard Lewin Tom Jr. and Thea Grenci Richard Lewin Tyler's Project Richard Lewin Tyler's Project Richard Lewin

The Tyler Valcich Memorial Classic Car Show + Cruise returned to the Amagansett Firehouse. The event drew car enthusiasts and families for a day of live music, raffles, food, and community spirit. Hosted by The Tyler Project, the event raised awareness for suicide prevention and mental health while celebrating Tyler’s legacy with classic cars and activities.