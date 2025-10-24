Tyler Valcich Memorial Car Show Returns to Amagansett
1 minute 10/24/2025
Amaganssett Fire Department Ex-Chief Allen Bennett Jr.
Christine Saar, Marjorie Winslow, Cynthia McKelvey, Valinda Valcich, Brienne Grimes
Dave Brown
Dave Jaycox, Justin Raynor, Rich Valcich, Ed Schnell
Dylan Borrelli, Nichelle Smith
Eddie Milian
Elian Abreu, Bo Mason and Brett Bistrian, Jamalia Hayes
J. P. Foster, PJ and Steve D'Angelo
Jatniel Gonzalez, Alan Velapucha, Matthew Calle
Jeff Plitt, Steven Stoddard
Julianna and Brian Lester
Lenny Weyerbacher, Jack and Gene LaMonda
Matthew Calle, William Chen, Jatniel Gonzalez
Michelle and Arthur Wolf
Olga Ivleva, Bryan Downey
Paul Scheerer
Pete Grimes, Mitchell Mickey Valcich
Steven and Kylie Tekulsky Post
Tom Jr. and Thea Grenci
Tyler's Project
Tyler's Project
The Tyler Valcich Memorial Classic Car Show + Cruise returned to the Amagansett Firehouse. The event drew car enthusiasts and families for a day of live music, raffles, food, and community spirit. Hosted by The Tyler Project, the event raised awareness for suicide prevention and mental health while celebrating Tyler’s legacy with classic cars and activities.