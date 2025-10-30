Voters to Decide Suffolk Term Limit Proposition

East End voters are heading to the polls for Election Day. (Getty Images)

When voters cast their ballots for local candidates on Election Day, they will also be asked to decide whether to approve a proposition that seeks to revise Suffolk County’s term limits.

On the back of each ballot voters will find Proposition Two, which county lawmakers put to a referendum in response to newly enacted New York State election law that moves local elections to even years in a bid to boost low turnout, although some worry it may confuse voters.

“This important measure ensures that our elected leaders can remain focused on serving the people and tackling the real challenges facing our communities,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

The even-year election law requires that some elected officials running for office this cycle, such as the 18 Suffolk legislators who serve two-year terms, would be required to run again next year to align with the new election calendar.

The proposition would double from two to four the number of years for each term that a Suffolk legislator serves so that county lawmakers won’t need to run for re-election each of the next three years as a result.

Republicans who hold the majority in the county legislature put the ballot question to voters out of concern that some lawmakers who are currently running for what — if they win — may be their final term under the county’s term limit law, would instead be required to resign before finishing their last term.