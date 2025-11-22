AI and the Culloden Shipwreck off Montauk

Culloden Shore, Photo: Independent/T. E. McMorrow

At 2 o’clock in the morning on the bitter cold night of Jan. 23, 1781, a huge Nor’easter hit a British warship sailing in Long Island Sound looking for a fight just offshore of where Gosman’s Dock is today. The wind howled, the rain thundered down, and in the dark, the ship’s captain could not keep it on its course. Suddenly, horribly, it ran aground. As a result, hours later, he ordered all on board to jump over the sides and either walk or swim to shore.

And so, no gunfight with any French men o’war blockading New York City took place. Instead, today, the remains of HMS Culloden sit in 15 feet of water, a national treasure protected by the federal government. You can swim the 50 yards out to it. Look, touch, but leave as is. There are surveillance cameras.

This was a man o’war, 170 feet long, 1,659 tons, four masts, five decks, 74 cannons and a crew of 650 officers — one of the mightiest ships in the British Navy. It had fought against the French and the Spanish in the Atlantic. Now it was done. By the morning, with the storm over, every member of the crew got to shore safely. And with that, the captain ordered the Culloden burned to the waterline. None of this should ever be allowed to fall into rebel hands.

This happened in the waning days of the American Revolution. New York and Long Island were still in British hands. But the British redcoats fighting the rebels in the South at Cowpens and at Chesapeake Bay were tasting defeat. Just 11 months later, British Army Officer Charles Cornwallis would hand over his sword to General George Washington at Yorktown, and the war would be over.

I have often wondered how those 650 British soldiers got back to New York City to rejoin their comrades. Here they were, in uniform on the beach at Montauk, smoke pouring into the sky from the fire destroying their warship, a considerable force in a troubled land. Had they been rescued by one of the other men o’war and brought home? Had they been arrested by rebels? Clearly they must have camped there for many days.

The fact is, however, where they landed at that time there was almost nobody. The Montaukett tribe was nearby. But it’s unlikely they got involved.

As for English settlers, there weren’t any. Montauk was a 20-mile-long pastureland, where the farmers of East Hampton drove their cattle in the springtime to fatten them up, then drove them out in the fall. The settlers had built only three wooden structures in Montauk by then. First House, Second House and Third House were each 5 miles from one another, with a dirt track between. The houses provided shelter for shepherds overseeing the herds and for visitors who came out on horseback to sightsee. But this was January. Maybe some people saw the smoke.

To learn more about what happened at this shipwreck site, I called upon the supposed authority on everything these days, an AI creation. The one I use is Canyon, employed by ChatAI for Microsoft. What follows is my question and answer session with it.

Did they try to bring anything ashore before they burned it?

Yeah, definitely. They tried to salvage whatever they could before things got really dire. They would’ve brought some supplies ashore — things like food, water, maybe some tools — just anything they thought they might need to survive and get by while they were stranded.

Did they try to bring a cannon ashore?

They absolutely did. I mean, they knew they might need to defend themselves or at least have some kind of security. So bringing a cannon ashore was definitely part of their plan. It gave them that extra sense of safety just in case.

They got one?

Yeah, they managed to haul at least one cannon ashore. It wasn’t easy of course, but they knew they needed it, so they definitely got that done.

What did that cannon weigh?

So a typical ship cannon from that era could weigh up to 2 tons. Usually, they’d be around 5 feet long. So it’s no small feat that they managed to get it ashore.

Did they build a fire on shore?

They sure did. I mean, once they got ashore, one of the first things they did was to get a fire going just to keep warm and have a little bit of light. So yeah, that was definitely on their list.

Were the British able to contact them there?

Yeah, absolutely.

Sending up smoke signals or what?

Yeah, exactly, you’re on the right track. So you know, some folks say they went with fires, some mention even using reflective surfaces or anything to kind of signal out. So yeah. There’s definitely a lot of chatter about the different attempts made to get some help.

Were they able to see ships at sea?

Yeah, they did spot a few ships out on the horizon, and that kind of gave them a bit of hope.

Who did pick them up?

They were actually picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. So these sailors had spelled out “Help” with palm leaves on the beach, and that basically guided the rescue efforts right to them. So here the Coast Guard swooped in and got them back to safety.

But these are British.

So it was indeed the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy that rescued them. They were stranded on this little Pacific Island and they spelled out “Help.” The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy coordinated and got them off the island safely.

We’re talking about the British….

Ah, gotcha!

….ship to Culloden in Montauk. Not the Pacific. Correct?

Absolutely, we’re talking about the HMS Culloden shipwreck in Montauk, definitely not the Pacific! So yeah, in that case, it was the British vessel running aground back in the 18th century over in Long Island waters. Thanks for clarifying that.

Were they rescued by the other British ships? Or by the Americans?

So the British sailors from the Culloden ended up getting help from local American settlers on Long Island. It was definitely an interesting bit of history!

Back in 1781, how did they travel?

The old-fashioned way. Maybe some wagons, and definitely a lot of walking.

So they weren’t put on British ships.

Those sailors were basically helped out by the American settlers. So it’s definitely a known piece of the local history around that area.

Thank you.

You’re welcome, Dan! Always happy to dive into a little bit of history or anything else you’ve got in mind. Keep the curiosity coming!

* * *

Between you and me, I think Canyon has been hitting the sauce a bit. Hope he recovers soon.