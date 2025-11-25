Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens Opens Paul Gervais Exhibit

By
1 minute 11/25/2025
Victor Moore, Carol and Scott Williams

Capehart
Paul Gervais and Caroline Rafferty

Capehart
Arlette Gordon, Nancy Marshall, and Sally O'Connor

Capehart
Sarane Ross and Sally Soter

Capehart
David and Suzanne Frisbie

Capehart
Jane Ilvisaker and David Miller

Capehart
Tim and Sarah Benitz

Capehart
Paul Gervais and Suzanne Dansby

Capehart
Cindy Canty and Jeff Koons

Capehart
Amy Knight and Deborah Pollack

Capehart
Patti Sans, Marti LaTour, and JoAnne Berkow

Capehart
Larry and Ellen Sosnow

Capehart
Bill Beadleston and Jackie Weld- Drake

Capehart

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens opened its season on November 5 with a private reception celebrating West Palm Beach artist Paul Gervais and his new exhibition, Imperiled: Florida’s Wildlife and Habitats. Presented in partnership with the National Wildlife Refuge Association, the show features more than 30 paintings highlighting Florida’s landscapes and birdlife, on display through January 11, 2026. More than 100 guests attended the reception, where Gervais discussed the inspiration behind his work, which supports the Gardens’ mission to connect art, nature, and conservation.

