Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens Opens Paul Gervais Exhibit
1 minute 11/25/2025
Victor Moore, Carol and Scott Williams
Paul Gervais and Caroline Rafferty
Arlette Gordon, Nancy Marshall, and Sally O'Connor
Sarane Ross and Sally Soter
David and Suzanne Frisbie
Jane Ilvisaker and David Miller
Tim and Sarah Benitz
Paul Gervais and Suzanne Dansby
Cindy Canty and Jeff Koons
Amy Knight and Deborah Pollack
Patti Sans, Marti LaTour, and JoAnne Berkow
Larry and Ellen Sosnow
Bill Beadleston and Jackie Weld- Drake
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens opened its season on November 5 with a private reception celebrating West Palm Beach artist Paul Gervais and his new exhibition, Imperiled: Florida’s Wildlife and Habitats. Presented in partnership with the National Wildlife Refuge Association, the show features more than 30 paintings highlighting Florida’s landscapes and birdlife, on display through January 11, 2026. More than 100 guests attended the reception, where Gervais discussed the inspiration behind his work, which supports the Gardens’ mission to connect art, nature, and conservation.