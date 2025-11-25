Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens Opens Paul Gervais Exhibit

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens opened its season on November 5 with a private reception celebrating West Palm Beach artist Paul Gervais and his new exhibition, Imperiled: Florida’s Wildlife and Habitats. Presented in partnership with the National Wildlife Refuge Association, the show features more than 30 paintings highlighting Florida’s landscapes and birdlife, on display through January 11, 2026. More than 100 guests attended the reception, where Gervais discussed the inspiration behind his work, which supports the Gardens’ mission to connect art, nature, and conservation.