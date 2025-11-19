Artists and Writers Softball Game Donates $40,000 to Local Charities

The Artists & Writers Softball Game presented $10,000 donations to four local charities, The Retreat, East End Hospice, Phoenix House, and the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center. The press conference was hosted by Artists & Writers President David Brandman and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen Held at the Eleanor Whitmore Center. The event also announced the continuation of new scholarships for East Hampton High School students.