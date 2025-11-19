Artists and Writers Softball Game Donates $40,000 to Local Charities
1 minute 11/19/2025
Joan Overlock and Tim Frazer
David Brandman and Mayor Jerry Larsen present check to Patricia Gallagher and Elise Trucks of The Retreat
David Brandman and Mayor Jerry Larsen presents check to David Seiniger of Phoenix House
David Brandman and Mayor Jerry Larsen with representatives of the four organizations who are recipients of the donations from this year’s Artists & Writers Game
David Brandman and Mayor Jerry Larsen, present check to David Seiniger of Phoenix House
David Seiniger, David Brandman
Emily Madsen, David Brandman
Mayor Jerry Larsen and David Brandman, Artists & Writers President
Mayor Jerry Larsen, David Brandman, and Ronette Riley presents check to Joan Overlock and Tim Frazer of the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childcare Center
The Artists & Writers Softball Game presented $10,000 donations to four local charities, The Retreat, East End Hospice, Phoenix House, and the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center. The press conference was hosted by Artists & Writers President David Brandman and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen Held at the Eleanor Whitmore Center. The event also announced the continuation of new scholarships for East Hampton High School students.