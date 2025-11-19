Arts & Culture

Artists and Writers Softball Game Donates $40,000 to Local Charities

By
1 minute 11/19/2025
Joan Overlock and Tim Frazer

Lisa Tamburini
David Brandman and Mayor Jerry Larsen present check to Patricia Gallagher and Elise Trucks of The Retreat

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Tamburini

The Artists & Writers Softball Game presented $10,000 donations to four local charities, The Retreat, East End Hospice, Phoenix House, and the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center.  The press conference was hosted by Artists & Writers President David Brandman and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen  Held at the Eleanor Whitmore Center. The event also  announced the continuation of new scholarships for East Hampton High School students.

