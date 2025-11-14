Event & Party Photos

Artists Bring Fresh Energy Southampton

By
1 minute 11/14/2025
DJ Jodie Gambino

DJ Jodie Gambino

Sammie Orih
Mariah Keolani Dempsey, Zoë Pennebaker Breen

Mariah Keolani Dempsey, Zoë Pennebaker Breen

Sammie Orih
Mariah Keolani Dempsey, Zoë Pennebaker Breen

Mariah Keolani Dempsey, Zoë Pennebaker Breen

Sammie Orih
Paintings by Mariah Keolani Dempsey, Zoë Pennebaker Breen

Paintings by Mariah Keolani Dempsey, Zoë Pennebaker Breen

Sammie Orih

Artists Zoë Pennebaker Breen and Mariah Keʻolani Dempsey brought fresh creative energy to Southampton. The series represents female-led pop-ups blending art, fashion, and music. Partnering with local boutiques like Bon Nuit, they transformed familiar spaces into immersive galleries that celebrated community, sustainability, and women’s entrepreneurship, redefining how art is experienced across the East End.

