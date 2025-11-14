Artists Bring Fresh Energy Southampton

Artists Zoë Pennebaker Breen and Mariah Keʻolani Dempsey brought fresh creative energy to Southampton. The series represents female-led pop-ups blending art, fashion, and music. Partnering with local boutiques like Bon Nuit, they transformed familiar spaces into immersive galleries that celebrated community, sustainability, and women’s entrepreneurship, redefining how art is experienced across the East End.