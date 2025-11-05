Jon Bon Jovi Announces Forever Tour & Legendary Edition of Album

Jon Bon Jovi at Wembley Stadium in London last week. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Legendary rocker and longtime East Hampton homeowner Jon Bon Jovi is heading back on the road. His band, Bon Jovi, has officially announced their highly anticipated Forever Tour, marking their first live run since Jon’s vocal-cord surgery in 2022.

The tour kicks off in July 2026 with multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden before the band heads overseas to Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” the 63-year-old singer said. “I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The tour follows Bon Jovi’s 2024 album, also called Forever, which debuted at number one in Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart that summer. A new “Legendary Edition” of Forever that reimagines every song on the album and includes guest spots by “some of the world’s most revered and innovative artists who are also friends of the band,” went on sale on October 24, according to an announcement.

Forever (Legendary Edition) also offers a brand new track, “Red, White and Jersey,” along with 13 fresh takes on songs from the Forever album featuring artists like Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jason Isbell. A CD version, available at shop.bonjovi.com, ships next Friday, November 10.

Fans can find out more about the Forever Tour and albums at bonjovi.com.