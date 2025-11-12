Bridgehampton Opening for local architects

Agnes Marton, Joyce Sparrow, & Susan Feldstein Kimberly Goff Casey Jones & Peter Stramberg Kimberly Goff Cindy Bernat & Doug Crowell Kimberly Goff Conner Flangan & Jonathan Nash Glynn Kimberly Goff Eric Dever, Cheryl & Kevin Hurley, & Alex Akavan Kimberly Goff Fern Mallis, Paul Aferiat, & Brett Beldock Kimberly Goff James & Jane Barron Kimberly Goff James & Jane Barron Kimberly Goff Keith Tsang, Mj Ko, & Adam Hur Kimberly Goff Kiki Boucher Kimberly Goff Paul Warchol Kimberly Goff Peter Stamberg. Jill Mosen Mary Heilmann, & Paul Aferiat & Lawrence Cacciatore Kimberly Goff Quincy Egginton & Anthony Gucciardi Kimberly Goff Robert Lipsyte & Lois Morris Kimberly Goff Steve & Linda Miller Kimberly Goff Tim Malyk, Collection Manager Kimberly Goff Tsewang Motch & Margarita Basurto Kimberly Goff

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted an opening reception for Stamberg Aferiat Architecture, celebrating the visionary work of architects Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferiat. Curated by Reed Kroloff, the exhibition showcases the duo’s bold use of color, light, and form, and coincides with the release of their new monograph, Form + Color / Form + Light.