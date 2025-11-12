Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton Opening for local architects

By
1 minute 11/12/2025
Agnes Marton, Joyce Sparrow, & Susan Feldstein

Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff
Kimberly Goff

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted an opening reception for Stamberg Aferiat Architecture, celebrating the visionary work of architects Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferiat. Curated by Reed Kroloff, the exhibition showcases the duo’s bold use of color, light, and form, and coincides with the release of their new monograph, Form + Color / Form + Light

