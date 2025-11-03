Caroline Hirsch Gets Every Last Laugh Out of 21st New York Comedy Festival

Caroline Hirsch

Lous C.K. is forgiven, Hannah Berner sold out Carnegie Hall and Stephen Colbert is celebrating a different job loss. “Is this thing on?” Yes, the 21st annual New York Comedy Festival is definitely “on” November 7–16 and Caroline Hirsch is the whirlwind behind it yet again.

“For the first time we’re headlining Alex Edelman and Chris Fleming at Carnegie Hall and Louis C.K. is back,” He’s forgiven, public wants him back Hirsch says. “It’s 100 shows this year, 200 comics. Whenever we count them up, it’s always more than we think. It’s New York’s funniest again.” Social media helps get the message out. Many of the shows are already sold out. “We have ‘Threads’ as a new social media partner for us. It’s good for creators.”

Hirsch divides her time between Manhattan, Palm Beach and a Water Mill home. In a recent chat, she’s almost giddy about the talent roster this year. Like a proud parent to a new 21-year-old kid. Okay, a precocious one.

“Pete Holmes is at Town Hall. And we have a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the cancellation of Strangers With Candy with Stephen Colbert and Amy Sedaris at Town Hall. I’m looking forward to that, especially with what’s going on with Stephen at this time,” she reveals. Among the other highlights, Hirsch likes Israeli comic Yohay Sponder at Town Hall. “He’s a self-loving Jew,” she says with a laugh. “That’s the name of his show.”

Yes, after all these years running comedy clubs and this festival, Hirsch still laughs, heartily at times. “You know I do! I love discovering new talent more than anything else.” And the festival as a launching pad? “You want an overnight success? Let’s talk about Michael Che, he won ‘New York’s Funniest’ and then he went on The Daily Show and all of a sudden he’s the anchor on Saturday Night Live. So the festival launches careers,” she crows, now the boasting mom.

The other highlight is a special evening that benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation founded in 2006. It provides support and legal services to veterans and their families. “Stand Up For Heroes that we created 19 years ago has raised over $130 million dollars. And it’s always a great night of people. This year Tom Papa, Jim Gaffigan and Jon Stewart again.”

Hirsch is a stickler for details, and a worrier. Superstorm Sandy almost blew the festival away in 2012. But the show went on. Comics travel to New York every year from all over the world. That world of laughter has gotten “bigger, bigger, bigger, bigger. It’s on everybody’s brain today.” And the cancel culture that has comics watching their one-liners? They pivot. “Louis C.K. took some time off but he’s doing three shows at the Beacon.”

There’s a time and place for everything and the acts evolve, she believes. Comedy in the Hamptons has exploded over the last several years. But Hirsch, it can be argued, got here with the punchlines first. “I brought comedy to Guild Hall so many years ago. Bill Burr, Lewis Black, Jeff Ross, Rich Jeni, John Pinnette, early on.” That was the mid 2000s.

Meanwhile, back at the festival, Hirsch is saying the acts can do whatever they want, as long as it’s funny. “If they don’t want to do stand-up we do a sit down talk or an interview. Like with Ricky Gervais for years. Or Larry David. Or Bill Crystal. We did Robin Williams. We do comedy in all different kinds of ways, storytellers, improv, live podcasts, panels, activations with brands.”

The onstage red light is on. Time to wrap it up. But Hirsch can’t stop promoting the festival that really is her baby, all grown up. “Michael Blackson is at The Hard Rock. We love that venue. We’re uptown, downtown and Brooklyn. Pretty much all over.”

Hirsch understands comedy. And how to give audiences what they want year after year. She’s funny that way.

Get New York Comedy Festival tickets and info at nycomedyfestival.com.

***

Bill McCuddy thinks he’s funny in the pages of Dans Papers from time to time. He hosts a WLIW-FM show “Air Hamptons” and cohosts a nationally seen PBS/AllArts show on movies called “Talking Pictures” with Neil Rosen. He has written over the years for Johnny Carson, Joan Rivers, Dennis Miller, Al Gore and Brad Garrett. He lives in Bridgehampton with his wife Sue who “rolls her eyes a lot but laughs occasionally. That’s when I know it’s good.”