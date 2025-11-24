Charlie Fox Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Southampton

Charlie Fox in Southampton

Charlie Fox, a recreational cannabis dispensary, celebrated the grand opening of its Southampton location on Monday, November 24 following a spate of litigation with the Town of Southampton that slowed its debut.

The grand opening comes after the town blocked the proprietors’ prior attempt to open their doors to customers. The 1,000-square-foot boutique boasts sommelier-style guidance of curated premium flower, edibles, apparel, smoking accessories, and home décor.

“We created Charlie Fox to reimagine what a dispensary experience could feel like: inviting, intentional, and rooted in care,” said co-founder James Mallios.

The shop is the first New York State-licensed adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary to open its doors to customers in the Hamptons besides Brown Budda in Hampton Bays, which is only open for pickup and delivery. Those followed the opening of tribally regulated pot shops on the Shinnecock Nation territory in Southampton.

The Town of Southampton is one of four municipalities on Long Island that opted in to allowing retail cannabis after the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, but the rollout has been slow. Two more pot shops previously opened in Riverhead.

Charlie Fox opened a Manhattan location last year that the New York Post dubbed the “Bergdorf of Weed.” The Hamptons location is more coastal themed and showcases original artwork by local Amagansett-based artist Antonello Radi.

“From the beginning, our focus has been education and safe, responsible use,” said Charlie Fox co-founder Julia Levi. “We curate with intention so guests, especially those new to cannabis, feel supported and empowered to make choices that genuinely serve their well-being,” she continued.

Charlie Fox is located at 471 County Road 39 in Southampton and will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week to adults 21+ with valid ID. For more information visit charliefoxhamptons.com.