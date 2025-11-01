Craig William Von Bargen Remembered as Beloved Music Educator

Craig William Von Bargen

Craig William Von Bargen, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and beloved music educator, died on Sept. 26. He was 74.

Born on February 6, 1951, in Brooklyn, he spent his formative years in New Hyde Park. In 1980, he moved to Peconic, where he built a beautiful life with his much-adored wife, Penny, and where they raised their family.

For many years, Craig was a respected District Director of Music at Miller Place High School on Long Island.

He inspired countless students and colleagues with his passion for the arts and his unwavering commitment to music education.

Beyond his career, Craig’s life was defined by his loves. He was happiest surrounded by his loved ones, especially his wife, daughters, and as Pop-Pop to his granddaughters. He cherished a late afternoon at the beach, and had a lifelong passion for cars. At home, he kept busy with projects and was always the first to lend a hand to a neighbor or friend. His days reflected not just his passions, but his generosity of spirit and devotion to those he loved most.

He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Von Bargen (Schiell); his parents in-law Hank and Marion Schiell, his devoted daughters, Lauren Dahan (husband Charles) and Blair Mauri (husband Joe); his adoring granddaughters, Tessa Mauri and Sally Mauri; and his sister, Claire Harding (husband Gary Harding). Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Eva Von Bargen, and his cousin Joan Sinramm.

The family received friends on Oct. 3 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or sending a check to the Miller Place School District (7 Memorial Drive, Miller Place) in honor of the Craig Von Bargen music scholarship.