Edward Francis Meier of Wading River Remembered for BNL Contributions

Edward Francis Meier

Edward Francis Meier, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and cornerstone of his community, died peacefully at home on November 14 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 90.

Ed was born on Sept. 18, 1935, in Brooklyn, to the late Helen (Prince) and Frederick Meier. He graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1953 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1961. Following his distinguished military service, Ed built a fulfilling and impactful career at Brookhaven National Laboratory, where his curiosity, work ethic, and problem-solving contributed to important scientific milestones, including creation of the first operational Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider in the United States.

On July 24, 1954, Ed married the love of his life, Mary Grace Boenig. What began as a young couple’s dream grew into a remarkable 71-year love story. Together they raised six children: Dona (Paul), Edward (Nancy), Tom (Cindy), Jim (Terry), Ann (Dave), and Mike (Donna). Their family tree grew into an entire forest: 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Ed embraced every branch with the same fierce devotion.

Their home became a gathering place where the door was always open, the fridge was always full, and Ed managed to be “Grandpa” not just to his own enormous tribe, but to anyone who needed a warm, steady, (and often silly) grandfather figure.

Ed was a lifelong outdoorsman and athlete. He found joy in archery, hunting, boating, softball, volleyball, and bowling (where he was known for his decisive 10-pin power).

But his happiest days were spent alongside family at the Wading River Beach Club. As a proud member, he soaked in countless mornings, evenings, holidays, and special occasions on the Long Island Sound. Many in town will remember him in his beach chair at the tide line, a cold beer in hand, endlessly tossing a tennis ball to his golden retriever Abby. There were many dogs over the years—each very loved—but only one Abby.

Those who knew Ed will remember his frequent laughter, his wry one-liners, and the epic family parties where the beer was icy, the wings were scorching, and the dart games stretched long into the night.

He never let his kids or grandkids win, and they wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. His gentle spirit, quick wit, quiet wisdom, and ability to fix just about anything, will live on in the stories told about him for generations.

Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Mary Grace, and his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen; his brother, Robert; his great-grandson, Caige; and two beautiful baby girls lost in childbirth. His family wrote that he is “reunited with them all: arriving at what is surely the greatest party ever thrown in the afterlife.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org.