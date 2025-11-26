Guild Hall Hosts Tiny Painting Workshop

Guild Hall in East Hampton hosted an Art Social gathering led by tiny-painting artist and 2024 Artist Members Exhibition Top Honors winner Michael A. Butler. Attendees created miniature works of art under Butler’s guidance in a supportive, welcoming setting for creatives of all skill levels. Known for his narrative folk art and intricate small-scale acrylics, Butler led an intimate, hands-on evening that celebrated community and creativity.