Guild Hall Hosts Tiny Painting Workshop
1 minute 11/26/2025
Tiny Paintings
Michael A.Butler with his Tiny Painting
Artist: Michael Butler & Amy Kirwin-Guild Hall Chief Public Enga
Lukus Lai & Ahmad Sardar
Krissy Nemeth, Kerry Sharkey-Miller & Judi Caron
Katherine Persky
Karen Simon & Jane Schneider
Judi Caron & Michele Cohen
Jill Gordon
Jane Schneider & Stephanie Joyce
Hannah Carroll, Jess Bennett, Trish Peifer-Arens & Monica Rich
Tiny painting workshop
Bunny Bennett
Billie Lim
Artists creating their tiny works of art
Artist working on her tiny painting
Andrea Sher
Guild Hall in East Hampton hosted an Art Social gathering led by tiny-painting artist and 2024 Artist Members Exhibition Top Honors winner Michael A. Butler. Attendees created miniature works of art under Butler’s guidance in a supportive, welcoming setting for creatives of all skill levels. Known for his narrative folk art and intricate small-scale acrylics, Butler led an intimate, hands-on evening that celebrated community and creativity.