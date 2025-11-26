Event & Party Photos

Guild Hall Hosts Tiny Painting Workshop

By
1 minute 11/26/2025
Tiny Paintings

Julie Froehlich
Michael A.Butler with his Tiny Painting

Julie Froehlich
Artist: Michael Butler & Amy Kirwin-Guild Hall Chief Public Enga

Julie Froehlich
Lukus Lai & Ahmad Sardar

Julie Froehlich
Krissy Nemeth, Kerry Sharkey-Miller & Judi Caron

Julie Froehlich
Katherine Persky

Julie Froehlich
Karen Simon & Jane Schneider

Julie Froehlich
Judi Caron & Michele Cohen

Julie Froehlich
Jill Gordon

Julie Froehlich
Jane Schneider & Stephanie Joyce

Julie Froehlich
Hannah Carroll, Jess Bennett, Trish Peifer-Arens & Monica Rich

Julie Froehlich
Tiny painting workshop

Julie Froehlich
Tiny painting workshop

Julie Froehlich
Bunny Bennett

Julie Froehlich
Billie Lim

Julie Froehlich
Artists creating their tiny works of art

Julie Froehlich
Artists at work

Julie Froehlich
Artists at work

Julie Froehlich
Artist working on her tiny painting

Julie Froehlich
Andrea Sher

Julie Froehlich

Guild Hall in East Hampton hosted an Art Social gathering led by tiny-painting artist and 2024 Artist Members Exhibition Top Honors winner Michael A. Butler. Attendees created miniature works of art under Butler’s guidance in a supportive, welcoming setting for creatives of all skill levels. Known for his narrative folk art and intricate small-scale acrylics, Butler led an intimate, hands-on evening that celebrated community and creativity.

