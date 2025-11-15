Ivan Silich of Amagansett Remembered as Leading Housepainter

Ivan Silich

Ivan Silich, a long-time resident of Amagansett and renowned housepainter, died on Nov. 3. He was 88.

Silich was born in the small fishing village of Račišće on the island of Korčula off the Adriatic Coast of Yugoslavia on Oct. 10, 1937. In search of a more prosperous life, Ivan emigrated to the United States in 1957. He initially lived in Astoria, Queens, where he would go on to meet his future wife, Zora Unkovich. Ivan and Zora were married in 1958 and moved to Zora’s family beach cottage in Lazy Point shortly thereafter.

After a couple of years of working for a painting contractor, Ivan started his own painting business in 1965. He built a reputation as one of the finest painters on the East End, before hanging up his paint brush in 2013.

Ivan loved the sea and was an avid fisherman. He was a die-hard Mets and Islanders fan, and he was a fixture at his grandchildren’s local sporting events through the years. He remained active in his later years, often walking 5-plus miles per day along the beach and throughout the lanes of Amagansett, always offering a smile, a wave and a hello to any passersby.

Ivan died peacefully from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Maplewood Senior Living Center in Bethel, CT.

Ivan was pre-deceased by his wife, Zora, in 1999, and three infant children – twins, Nedelka and Zora in 1961 and Francesca Maria in 1973.

He is survived by three children: daughter Catharina Bahns of Springs, and sons Andrija Silich of East Hampton and Dr. Anton Silich of Redding, CT. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.